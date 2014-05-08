Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will go for their ninth consecutive victory and look to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. Aside from Torii Hunter having his 13-game hitting streak snapped in Wednesday’s 3-2 win, not much has gone wrong for the Tigers, who have outscored their opponents 51-18 during the eight-game run. Miguel Cabrera has homered in back-to-back games and has hit safely in 12 of 13, driving in 18 runs during that span.

Houston has been decimated by Detroit since moving to the American League prior to last season, dropping nine of the 10 matchups between the clubs and surrendering 71 runs. The Astros kept the Tigers under four runs twice in the series, receiving well-pitched games from starters Jarred Cosart and Brad Peacock, but have nothing to show it. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel will try to halt Houston’s five-game losing streak when he opposes Drew Smyly, a college teammate at Arkansas.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Houston, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.96 ERA) vs.Tigers LH Drew Smyly (2-1, 2.45)

Keuchel had a string of four straight quality starts halted in his last outing, when he was touched for four runs in six innings in a 9-8 home loss to Seattle. Keuchel has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive turns and yielded a total of eight runs in a four-start stretch prior to Saturday’s game. Keuchel has not fared well in two outings (one start) for Detroit, giving up nine runs and 14 hits in 10 innings.

Smyly started the season in the bullpen but is making a strong bid to become a permanent fixture in the rotation following a stellar effort last time out, blanking Kansas City on two hits over seven innings in a spot start. The 24-year-old Arkansas native also was solid in his previous start, permitting two runs and striking out seven in six innings. Smyly is 1-0 in two career appearances against Houston, allowing no runs and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has 11 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Astros SS Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with an RBI in place of starter Jonathan Villar, who was limited to pinch-running duty Wednesday due to a jammed right thumb.

3. Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, sidelined with a lacerated finger, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday and is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Monday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Astros 3