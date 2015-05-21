Preview: Astros at Tigers

Despite winning seven of their last eight to complete a 7-2 homestand, the Houston Astros have done their best work on the road this season. The Astros look to improve upon their league-best 12-4 mark away from home on Thursday when they begin a four-game series in Detroit against the Tigers.

Houston, which has been baseball’s worst team in three of the last four years and posted six consecutive losing seasons, improved to an American League-best 27-14 following Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over Oakland. In addition to getting off to their best 41-game start in team history, this marks the latest in a season the Astros stand atop their division – the American League West – since setting the pace in the National League Central on May 22, 2004. Detroit (24-17) is just one game over .500 since opening the season with six straight victories and avoided a three-game sweep at home by Milwaukee on Wednesday. Recent history is on the Tigers’ side in this series, however, as they have won nine of their last 11 meetings with the Astros in Detroit.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (3-4, 5.06 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (3-1, 3.40)

Feldman settled down after surrendering three first-inning runs on Saturday, yielding no more offense over his final 5 2/3 innings while striking out a season-high 10 in a 6-5 win against Toronto. The 32-year-old, who has posted a 12.38 ERA in the opening frame over his eight outings this year, is 1-3, 7.34 over six starts and six relief appearances in his career against Detroit. Feldman has struggled the most versus Miguel Cabrera, who is 9-for-16 with two doubles and two homers against the Hawaii native.

Despite allowing all three of his runs on solo homers on Saturday, Price did not factor into the decision after fanning nine over 6 2/3 innings at St. Louis. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t been his usual dominant self since tossing a five-hitter at Kansas City on May 2, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and 20 hits in 13 innings over his last two turns. Price is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA in five career starts against the Astros and has mostly thrived versus Jose Altuve (3-for-11, three strikeouts), George Springer (1-for-8, six strikeouts) and Chris Carter (2-for-14, five strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Jake Marisnick leads the AL in road batting average (.408).

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez – a former Houston outfielder – is batting .410 with seven runs scored, two doubles and two homers during his 11-game hitting streak.

3. The Astros lead the majors in runs scored (73) and home runs (20) in the seventh inning or later.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Astros 2