Preview: Astros at Tigers

Lance McCullers has an opportunity to be a fixture in the Houston rotation and can solidify a starting spot when he faces the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The 21-year-old McCullers is making his second big-league start and aims to help the Astros record their first win of the four-game series.

McCullers is the son of the former major-league hurler of the same name and Houston manager A.J. Hinch sees a lot of promise. “I don’t want him out on the mound thinking he’s pitching for his life in the big leagues and that this is the only impression he can make,” Hinch told reporters. “What we’re finding is the depth we have. We’re looking for somebody to take over that No. 5 spot, and right now it’s his opportunity.” The Tigers won the first two games of the series to increase their winning streak to three games and are a superb 17-4 in day games. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-7 in the series to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (3-4, 4.29)

McCullers pitched 4 2/3 innings in his major-league debut Monday against Oakland and wasn’t involved in the decision. He gave up one run, three hits, three walks and struck out five in a 93-pitch effort. McCullers was 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 29 innings at Double-A Corpus Christi prior to his recall.

Lobstein has lost three of his last four starts and is 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA in May. He was defeated by Milwaukee in his last outing when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Lobstein, who has never faced the Astros, is 1-3 with a 5.32 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RHP Josh Fields (knee) was examined one day after being hit by a line drive and X-rays were negative.

2. Reigning American League batting champion Jose Altuve was hitless in four at-bats for Houston on Friday and is 3-for-29 over the last seven games.

3. Tigers CF Anthony Gose is 5-for-9 in the series to raise his average to .331.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Astros 5