Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Houston Astros look to earn a split of a four-game series with Detroit when they visit the Tigers in Sunday’s finale. Detroit won the first two games of the series before Houston rebounded with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Astros turned their first triple play since 2004 in Saturday’s game on Ian Kinsler’s grounder in the bottom of the fifth and then scored two runs in the top of sixth to take the lead for good. Reigning American League batting champ Jose Altuve is struggling for Houston and is 1-for-12 in the series and 3-for-32 over the last eight games. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 5-for-10 in the series to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose is hot in the series as he drove in both runs on Saturday and is 6-for-12 in the three games.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: RH Roberto Hernandez (2-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. RH Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 5.60)

Hernandez has pitched six or more innings in each of his last seven outings. He defeated Oakland in his last turn when he gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Hernandez is 8-7 with a 4.16 ERA in 21 career appearances (18 starts) against the Tigers.

Sanchez suffered through his second worst outing of the season in his last turn when he gave up seven runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against Milwaukee. He allowed three consecutive homers before being pulled and has allowed nine blasts in 54 2/3 innings this season after giving up four in 126 innings in 2014. Sanchez is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in eight career starts against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday after recording three consecutive two-hit games.

2. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes is hitless in seven of his last 11 games and had three hits in each of the other four.

3. Houston RHP Luke Gregerson converted his eighth consecutive save opportunity on Saturday and 11th of the season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Astros 5