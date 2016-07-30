Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers haven't been shy about flexing their muscle in a bid to power up for a run toward the top of the American League Central standings. After erupting for a season-high 14 runs and 16 hits in the opener, the Tigers look to extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Houston Astros.

Justin Upton belted a three-run homer in Friday's 14-6 rout and has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, but is 0-for-4 in a small sample size versus Saturday starter Mike Fiers. While the Tigers have scored 31 runs in their last four contests and won six of eight to reside 4 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland, Houston has dropped three of four on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Jose Altuve launched a two-run homer to extend his road hitting streak to 20 games in the opener and has reached base in a staggering 35 consecutive games away from Minute Maid Park. The diminutive star looks to continue his good fortune against Saturday starter Justin Verlander, versus whom he is 4-for-8.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-4, 4.69 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.64)

Fiers improved to 4-1 in his last seven starts on Sunday after allowing three runs in seven innings of a 13-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old has permitted 17 earned runs in that stretch and surrendered five hits or fewer in five of those seven starts. Fiers escaped with the victory versus Detroit on April 17 despite being taken deep on three occasions over 5 2/3 innings.

After allowing eight runs in a disastrous start versus Cleveland on June 26, Verlander has responded by permitting that many runs over his last five starts. The 33-year-old improved to 3-0 with a 1.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in that span on Monday after allowing one run in six innings of a 4-2 victory at Boston. Verlander has had his way with Houston, posting a 3-0 mark in six career encounters while limiting the club to a .203 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 1B Marwin Gonzalez has scored 12 runs during his career-high 12-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias is riding an eight-game hitting streak and DH Victor Martinez has hit safely in each of his last six.

3. Astros LF Colby Rasmus has hit safely in back-to-back contests after going 0-for-27 in his previous seven.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Astros 3