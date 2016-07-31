Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros both plan on being in the postseason this fall, and they are getting a look at how they stand against each other. The Tigers have the upper hand so far and will go for a sweep of the three-game series, along with their sixth straight victory overall, when they host the Astros on Sunday.

Detroit is the hottest team in the American League at the moment with three one-run wins in the last five contests, including a 3-2, walk-off win on Saturday. The Tigers squandered the lead with two runs allowed in the top of the ninth but got those back in the bottom half against All-Star closer Will Harris, pushing across the winning run on Jose Iglesias’ infield single. The Astros were plenty hot themselves before cooling off with losses in four of the last five games and three of their last four series. Houston is just 23-27 on the road but returns home for seven straight on Monday, welcoming two more potential playoff teams in the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-10, 4.57 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (3-9, 4.98)

Keuchel is turning his season around with seven straight quality starts and is closing out a terrific July in which he owns a 2.33 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner does not have anything to show for that effort in the win column since the All-Star break and suffered a loss against the New York Yankees on Monday despite allowing two runs in 7 2/3 frames. Keuchel’s best start of the season came against Detroit on April 15, when he scattered five hits over eight scoreless frames.

Pelfrey was bailed out by his offense at Boston on Tuesday and avoided a loss despite allowing five runs on six hits and a pair of walks in five innings. The Wichita State product recorded a total of two strikeouts in 12 innings over his last three starts. Pelfrey went up against Keuchel in that April 15 contest and absorbed the loss while surrendering one run on five hits and six walks in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros INF Marwin Gonzalez (hand) and CF Carlos Gomez (hamstring) both missed Saturday's game and are day-to-day.

2. Detroit CF Tyler Collins is 4-for-7 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Houston RHP Doug Fister could miss his scheduled start on Monday with his wife expected to give birth soon.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Tigers 4