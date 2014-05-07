(Updated: Minor edits.)

Tigers 11, Astros 4: Miguel Cabrera collected four hits with a homer and four RBIs and Robbie Ray tossed 5 1/3 strong innings in his major league debut as host Detroit rolled to its seventh consecutive victory.

Danny Worth went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs while J.D. Martinez drove in a pair as the Tigers improved to 8-1 against Houston since the start of the 2013 season. Ian Kinsler chipped in three hits in support of Ray (1-0), who allowed one run and five hits, struck out five and walked one to earn his first career victory.

Brett Oberholtzer (0-6) gave up four runs on nine hits in six innings to lose his third straight start and remain winless on the season. George Springer went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and Dexter Fowler added two hits for the Astros, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Cabrera hit his third homer in the first inning before Martinez followed Torii Hunter’s sacrifice fly with a run-scoring single in the third to extend the lead to 3-0. After Worth made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly, Houston answered with a run in the sixth to chase Ray, but Evan Reed induced Jesus Guzman to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Cabrera delivered an RBI single off reliever José Cisnero and Martinez plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 6-1. Worth singled in two more runs in front of Cabrera’s two-run double in the eighth for the Tigers, who have outscored the opposition 48-16 during their winning streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hunter (2-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 13 games, tying him with Baltimore’s Nick Markakis for the longest active string in the AL, while DH Victor Martinez had an RBI single to push his streak to nine games. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve celebrated his 24th birthday by leading off the game with a double but was stranded at third base. ... Astros C Jason Castro struck out twice and has fanned at least once (20 total) in 11 consecutive games.