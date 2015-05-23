Astros 3, Tigers 2

DETROIT -- Lance McCullers recorded his first major-league victory in his second start and the Houston Astros turned their first triple play in 11 seasons while edging the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, on Saturday at Comerica Park.

The 21-year-old McCullers (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six in six innings. He was aided by the fifth-inning, around-the-horn triple play.

Houston’s last triple play came on Aug. 19, 2004 at Philadelphia.

Luke Gregerson pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Shortstop Marwin Gonzalez led the Houston offense with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

First baseman Chris Carter also had two hits and scored a run for the American League West-leading Astros (28-16), who lost the first two games of the four-game series.

Center fielder Anthony Gose drove in both runs for the Tigers.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single.

Losing pitcher Kyle Lobstein (3-5) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Second baseman Jose Altuve’s sacrifice fly in the third gave the Astros a 1-0 advantage.

The Tigers (26-18) evened the score in the bottom of the inning when Gose doubled off the center field wall to knock in shortstop Jose Iglesias, who reached base on an infield single.

The Tigers moved ahead, 2-1, in the fifth before the triple play.

Catcher James McCann led off with a double and advanced on another infield hit by Iglesias when McCullers failed to cover first base. McCann scored on Gose’s fielder’s choice grounder and Altuve made an error on the play, putting runners at first and second with none out.

However, Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Jonathan Villar, who started the 5-4-3 triple play.

Houston rallied with two out in the sixth to take the lead. Three consecutive singles -- the last by catcher Jason Castro to bring home a run -- knocked out Lobstein.

Gonzalez greeted reliever Al Alburquerque with another single to make it 3-2.

NOTES: Tigers SS Jose Iglesias exited the game in the fifth because of a left knee contusion. He was injured when he made knee-to-knee contact with Astros 1B Chris Carter while beating out an infield single in the third. ... The Astros have used 41 different lineups this season. “Generally, I‘m using guys in situations they’re very familiar with,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “That’s more important to me than the exact lineup. There’s relative consistency, even though it looks different on a daily basis.” ... Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon, who won Friday night’s game, has an American League-best 0.94 ERA in four home starts. ... Astros RHP Samuel Deduno, who went on the 15-day disabled list on Monday because of a lower back strain, threw a bullpen session on Saturday and felt no pain.