Springer hits first HR, Astros cool off Tigers

DETROIT -- George Springer’s power stroke arrived 20 games into his major-league career.

Springer, Houston’s highly touted rookie right fielder, blasted the first home run of his career in the Astros’ 6-2 victory on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. That helped the Astros snap a five-game losing streak and end Detroit’s eight-game winning streak

The 24-year-old Springer slugged 37 minor league homers last year and three more in April before he was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. His solo shot in the fifth off Tigers starter Drew Smyly (2-2) sparked a three-run rally.

“It’s good to help us win,” said Springer, who extended his hitting streak to eight games. “That’s what I was happiest about. I was just trying to hit something hard, trying to get something up in the zone. It sounded good off the bat and I was able to get it out.”

Astros manager Bo Porter said Springer is getting comfortable now that the hype surrounding him has quieted down.

“When he first arrived, it was the excitement of being in the big leagues and all the attention that was given to him prior to him getting here,” Porter said. “He wants to do well and the game sped up on him. Now, he’s kind of taking a breath, just relaxing and playing. We’re witnessing his natural ability.”

Springer also made a defensive contribution with a diving catch on Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera’s shallow fly ball in the first inning.

“I was playing back,” said Springer, who will give his home run ball to his father. “You have to respect him because he’s an unbelievable hitter. It hung up there long enough for me to get it. Once it started to come down, I kept telling myself, ‘Go, go, go, go!’ and I was able to get it.”

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (3-2) pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, striking out seven and scattering six hits, to get the victory. Second baseman Jose Altuve doubled in the go-ahead runs, while third baseman Matt Dominguez ripped a two-run homer in the ninth and catcher Carlos Corporan added a solo shot.

Smyly, Keuchel’s college roommate at the University of Arkansas, gave up all three fifth-inning runs after cruising through the first four innings and was charged with the loss.

“Really, the credit goes to Keuchel, the way he pitched,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He kept guys off-balance, he threw his fastball for strikes to both sides, mixed four pitches with the cutter, curve and change in there as well, and really just pitched an outstanding game, kept the ball down. We did not make very much hard contact off him, so it’s more about him than it is about what Smyly was doing.”

Victor Martinez, who played first base for the Tigers on Thursday, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with three hits, including his seventh homer. Martinez now has half as many home runs as he did all of last season.

“Victor’s remarkable in his own right,” Ausmus said. “I’ve never come across a hitter like Victor.”

Houston trailed 2-0 before Springer’s shot into the right field stands. Altuve, who was 1-for-14 in the series up that point, gave the Astros the lead later in the inning with his two-run double to left. He drove in Corporan, who drew a two-out walk, and left fielder L.J. Hoes, who followed with one of his three singles.

“The biggest hit was Altuve’s two-out double that put us ahead,” Porter said. “That was the big hit that had been eluding us during this stretch.”

Corporan’s third homer of the season against reliever Evan Reed made it 4-2 in the seventh. Dominguez added insurance with his blast off Justin Miller.

NOTES: Astros RHP Scott Feldman, the team’s opening-day starter, will come off the 15-day disabled list and start against Baltimore on Friday. Feldman, who was sidelined by biceps tendinitis, is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA. “He’s ready to go,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve has not made an error in 70 games. ... Houston RF George Springer’s fifth-inning homer ended Detroit’s streak of 55 1/3 innings without allowing one. ... Detroit RF Torii Hunter, who had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday, struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance during the seventh inning. ... Tigers RHP Luke Putkonen, who is on the 15-day DL with right elbow inflammation, threw an inning of scoreless relief during a rehab outing with Class A West Michigan on Wednesday. ... Porter won his sixth of eight replay challenges this season when Detroit CF Austin Jackson’s infield single in the fourth was overturned.