Martinez powers Tigers past visiting Astros

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera’s opposite-field power has rubbed off on teammate J.D. Martinez.

Martinez joined the Detroit Tigers early last season and learned the value of Cabrera’s batting approach by watching the two-time American League MVP on a daily basis. Right now, he’s outdoing his celebrated teammate in terms of driving the ball to right field. The right-handed hitting Martinez smacked his sixth opposite-field home run of the season, a major league high, and the Detroit Tigers pulled away for a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Comerica Park.

The right fielder’s ninth homer of the season, a three-run blast in the third inning, backed a sharp outing by Tigers starter Alfredo Simon (5-2), who did not give up an earned run in seven innings.

“If you watch Miggy and the way he hits the ball, he stays inside of everything,” said Martinez, who has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games. “He’s a guy I really look up to and try to follow as much as I can with the way he goes about hitting a baseball. That’s just one thing I picked up from him -- you hit your offspeed to the left and your fastballs to the right and right-center. That will keep you in-between everything.”

Martinez’s latest blast, after he just missed a home run to left field on the previous pitch, came against the team that released him following spring training last season. He has revived his career with the Tigers and harbors no resentment against the Astros.

“It feels nice to hit a home run against anybody,” he said. “I really have no hard feelings against them. I kind of squashed that last year. I didn’t want to let it get the best of me.”

Simon allowed two unearned runs and four hits and struck out five to notch his first victory since April 25.

“My key is just to attack the hitters and put the ball in play and see what happens,” he said. “I’ve thrown a lot of good games but I don’t get a lot of wins because sometimes I don’t get the support to win. I just try to throw a quality start every time. That’s what I did today and I got lucky and they scored some runs for me.”

Cabrera, Detroit’s first baseman, had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He also scored a run for the Tigers (26-17), who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Detroit tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth, capped by catcher James McCann’s two-run single. Designated hitter Rajai Davis added two hits and an RBI.

Losing pitcher Collin McHugh (5-2) allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings. He gave up at least one hit in every inning.

“It seemed like every mistake was hit with some authority,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “They’re a good hitting ballclub, and they showed it tonight, just by piling up the hits. It was a matter of one swing that took a lot out of (McHugh‘s) night.”

Right fielder George Springer rapped two hits, including a run-scoring double, for the American League West-leading Astros (27-16). They were limited to four hits and a walk.

“We didn’t get enough baserunners tonight,” Hinch said. “That’s really the story of our offense. We didn’t walk a ton, and we didn’t pile up the hits. It was 3-2 for a long time, a really well-played game, but we didn’t create any offensive momentum for ourselves.”

NOTES: Houston RHP Josh Fields escaped serious injury when he was struck by a line drive during Detroit’s 6-5, 11-inning victory on Thursday. He was diagnosed with a bone contusion on the side of his right knee. “He’s moving around OK,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He got a lot of treatment (Friday) and he’s sore. It may take a day or two for him to get back going again.” ... Detroit ace LHP David Price has five no-decisions, but the club is 8-1 in his starts. “That’s all that matters,” he said. “If I‘m 3-1 at the end of the year and we’re 32-1 in my starts, that’s pretty darn good.” ... The Astros had scored a major-league-high 78 runs in the seventh inning or later entering the game. ... Detroit RHP Bruce Rondon pitched two-thirds of an inning during his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Rondon, who is on the 15-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis, gave up a run and two hits.