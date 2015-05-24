Tucker helps Astros rally to beat Tigers

DETROIT -- Pinch-hitting seems to suit Preston Tucker just fine, even though he is not used to doing it.

Tucker’s first two major-league home runs have come in a pinch-hitting role, including a game-tying, three-run shot on Sunday that sparked the Houston Astros’ rally for a 10-8 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Tucker’s first home run came earlier in the series against Tigers closer Joakim Soria. His latest, off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez, forged a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning.

“I don’t necessarily feel comfortable pinch-hitting but once I step in the box, I feel the same,” said the Astros rookie outfielder, who was recalled from Triple-A Fresno earlier this month. “Just the process of it is something I‘m not really used to. That’s pretty cool that I’ve been able to help us win and hopefully the next opportunity I get I can come through (again).”

Catcher Jason Castro’s two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh brought in the go-ahead runs for the Astros, who split the four-game series after dropping the first two games. Houston scored two sixth-inning runs on Saturday to erase a one-run deficit and pull out a 3-2 victory.

“To leave here 2-2 against a really good team is a good result,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “We played well, which I was happy with. We fought back when we were behind and we held on when we were ahead. Those are big characteristics of a team that’s blending well together.”

Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis had three hits, including a solo homer, while scoring three runs and driving in three others. Joe Thatcher (1-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to notch the win, and Luke Gregerson collected his 12th save for the American League West-leading Astros (29-16).

Sanchez struck out a season-high 11 but squandered a four-run lead in the sixth by allowing two home runs, including Tucker’s three-run blast. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus had reliever Alex Wilson warming up but elected to stay with Sanchez, who gave us Tucker’s home run to right field on his 115th pitch.

Ausmus did not second-guess himself about leaving Sanchez in.

“He’s actually better against lefties than he is against righties,” Ausmus said. “This is where we are in this day and age. If it doesn’t work, it’s the wrong move. If it does work, it’s the right move. But quite frankly, Sanchez against lefties with his changeup is very effective.”

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double and solo homer. Catcher Bryan Holaday supplied a three-run double for the Tigers (26-19). Wilson (1-1) was charged with two runs and took the loss.

The Tigers finished their homestand at 3-4 and now play their next seven games on the West Coast.

“This one bothered me,” Ausmus said. “I thought we were a little sloppy and as the manager I‘m partially to blame for that. It disturbs me when we score eight runs and we lose. We shouldn’t be losing with eight runs scored, simple as that.”

Detroit led 5-3 after a wild first inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Gattis led off the seventh with his home run and Tucker later tied it.

In the seventh, Castro drilled a 3-2 pitch off reliever Angel Nesbitt into right field to give the Astros a 9-7 lead.

Astros second baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who had three hits, made it 10-7 with an RBI single in the eighth.

Cabrera hit a one-out homer in the ninth but Gregerson escaped further damage.

NOTES: Detroit LHP Kyle Lobstein, the losing pitcher in Saturday’s game, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with left shoulder soreness. SS Dixon Machado was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take his roster spot. RHP Buck Farmar will be recalled from Toledo and start against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in place of Lobstein, Tigers GM Dave Dombrowski said. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias was out of the lineup after suffering a left knee bone contusion in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Astros. Iglesias was injured when he made knee-to-knee contact with Astros 1B Chris Carter while beating out an infield single. ... Houston 2B and leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, who was 3-for-32 (.094) over his last eight games, was out of the lineup. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, who has an eight-game winning streak dating back to September, will pitch the opener of a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday.