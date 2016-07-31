EditorsNote: resend

Tigers rally in ninth to slay Astros

DETROIT -- A two-run rally by Detroit with two out and nobody on in the ninth was about as startling as watching Justin Verlander lose a two-hit shutout by giving up two runs to Houston in the top of the ninth.

Jose Iglesias beat out a single to first with two outs in the ninth to score Tyler Collins from third, capping the two-run rally that gave the Tigers a 3-2 victory over the Astros and extended their winning streak to five games.

Verlander (11-6) had retired 22 of 23 batters after allowing a pair of two-out hits in the first entering the ninth but yielded hits to George Spring, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to tie the score, 1-1. The go-ahead run came in when Colby Rasmus hit into a force play at short.

"Didn't look like we were going to win the game," Verlander said. "Obviously I was shouldering the blame for that. Man, our boys battled. Two outs, man. Two-out lightning. Beautiful thing.

"Tough there in the ninth. I felt like I made some really good pitches, too. You've got to tip your cap to those guys, Altuve and Correa in particular. They put some really tough pitches in play and got hits out of it."

"We played hard the whole game, so it is tough to drop one like that," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We scratch a couple runs across in the ninth -- and that was really only our second chance all night against Verlander -- and then we've got two out in the ninth with no one on, and we get walked off."

"When you have an outing like that by a starting pitcher, you don't want to waste it," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's 1-0 in ninth and all of a sudden you down 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth. To come back and win it 3-2, you go from what could have been a real painful loss to an exciting win.

"There are definitely more memorable games (in a season) and this is probably one of them. In terms of the excitement and energy, in terms of the walkoffs, this is one of the ones that stands out. Probably one of the ones we'll remember through the rest of the season."

Will Harris (1-2) seemed on the verge of his 12th save after retiring the first two batters in the ninth.

He walked Justin Upton, then gave up a single to center to Tyler Collins before James McCann lined a single to left that tied the score at 2-2. The Astros had a reconfigured lineup because of pinch-hitting Evan Gattis in the eighth and new left fielder Alex Bregman was charged with an error that allowed Collins to take third when his throw home eluded Gattls.

Iglesias bounced an 0-2 pitch to Jason Castro at first but the converted catcher made a throw that Harris couldn't catch and tag first at the same time.

"I should have found the bag and then caught the ball," Harris said, "but I tried to catch the ball and then find the bag. It's just a bonehead play by me. There's no other way to put it."

Houston challenged the call but it took barely 30 seconds to confirm Iglesias beat the play for a single that scored Collins with the winning run.

"I know from the pitcher's perspective, you've got to take your time and make sure you field the throw," Verlander said, "because it's an overhand throw and you're not really used to seeing it. Iggy just beat it."

Verlander entered the ninth with a two-hit shutout plus a 1-0 lead, pitching hitless ball for 7 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out 11, the fifth time this season he's reached double digits in strikeouts.

Mike Fiers allowed one unearned run, walked two and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Cameron Maybin singled to right center with two outs in the sixth and scored from there when second baseman Altuve dropped Miguel Cabrera's high popup for an error.

Altuve stumbled drifting over toward right field tracking Cabrera's towering popup and it skipped off his glove for an error as he dove.

"I think the ball was so high that I got a little dizzy," Altuve said. "I saw it, but it got so high that I was having trouble staying under it. I just stumbled a little, and that's when I lost it."

NOTES: Houston INF Marwin Gonzalez was out with a bad right hand and CF Carlos Gomez has a bad hamstring. "We're thin," manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's late July. I think a lot of teams are beat up a little bit." ... Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos said he knows how frustrated Tigers fans feel. "I'm a (Miami) Dolphins fan," he said. "Every week I either love everybody or I want everybody fired. I get it." ... The Tigers' rotation is unsettled, but manager Brad Ausmus said RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox and rookie RHP Michael Fulmer will go Wednesday.