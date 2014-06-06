Preview: Astros at Twins

Phil Hughes attempts to win his seventh consecutive decision when then Minnesota Twins open a three-game set against the visiting Houston Astros on Friday. Hughes lost his first decision as a member of the Twins on April 15 and has put together a string of eight straight strong outings as he bounces back from a 4-14 mark with the New York Yankees in 2013. Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for the Astros after going 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA in May.

Minnesota is two games below .500 after losing to Milwaukee on Thursday and the series against the Astros is crucial with a nine-game trip to Toronto, Detroit and Boston on the horizon. Twins outfielder Josh Willingham walked three times and scored twice in Thursday’s 8-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers as his eight-game hitting streak reached an end. Houston center fielder Dexter Fowler went 6-for-10 with four walks as the Astros took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-3, 2.70 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (6-1, 3.12)

Keuchel lost to Baltimore in his last turn after winning four straight starts. He gave up three runs and six hits in six innings against the Orioles while giving up his highest run total since allowing four in a loss to Seattle on May 3. Keuchel worked 7 2/3 or more innings in each of the four wins prior to the loss to Baltimore.

Hughes defeated the Yankees in his last outing when he gave up two runs and three hits in eight innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts, including two outings in which he tossed seven shutout innings. Hughes beat the Astros as a member of the Yankees in 2010 when he gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins OF Oswaldo Arcia hit a grand slam in Thursday’s loss but later departed the game with a sprained right ankle.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 against the Angels in the finale for his first multi-hit outing in June after having 14 such outings in May.

3. Minnesota OF Jason Kubel is 2-for-3 with two homers and five RBIs against Keuchel.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Astros 2