Preview: Astros at Twins

The Houston Astros look to notch their seventh consecutive road victory when the face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. Houston produced a 5-4 win in Friday’s opener behind a two-run homer from rookie outfielder George Springer and solo blasts from shortstop Marwin Gonzalez and third baseman Matt Dominguez. The Twins have dropped six of their last eight home games and are just 14-16 at Target Field this season.

Springer’s opposite-field blast Friday was his first in June after smacking 10 long balls in May. The Astros have won 10 of their last 13 games, and the surprising road success has fueled a charge in which they have gone 16-9 over their past 25 games. Minnesota outfielder Jason Kubel went hitless in four at-bats Friday and is 0-for-26 over his last nine games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-5, 4.35)

Feldman was roughed up for nine runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings while losing to Baltimore in his last start. He has lost two of his last three starts while giving up 28 hits in 15 1/3 innings. Feldman is 2-2 with a 5.44 ERA in 13 career appearances (five starts) against the Twins.

Gibson dropped to 0-2 over his last three starts when he lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He allowed four runs and six hits in six innings after tossing six shutout innings in a no-decision against Texas in his previous turn. Gibson gave up four runs and nine hits in three innings against Houston last August but wasn’t involved in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota OF Oswaldo Garcia (ankle) flew out as a pinch hitter in the opener and might serve as the DH against Feldman.

2. Houston 1B Jon Singleton is 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts over his first four major-league games.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is 6-for-18 with a homer and five RBIs against Feldman.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Astros 6