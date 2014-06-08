Preview: Astros at Twins

Minnesota rookie Danny Santana is swinging a hot bat and attempts to torment Houston again on Sunday when the host Twins close a three-game set against the Astros. The 23-year-old Santana hit his first major-league homer Friday and had the best outing of his 21-game stint in the majors Saturday by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs in Minnesota’s 8-0 victory. Saturday’s loss snapped the Astros’ six-game road winning streak.

Santana’s emergence comes at the same time the Twins are attempting to spruce up their offense by agreeing on a one-year contract with free agent Kendrys Morales, who hit 23 homers for Seattle last season. Morales will be primarily used as a designated hitter while occasionally spelling first baseman Joe Mauer. Houston outfielder George Springer has struck out in 12 of his 23 at-bats in June after earning American League Rookie of the Month honors for having 10 homers and 25 RBIs in May.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-3, 2.52 ERA) vs. Twins RH Samuel Deduno (2-3, 3.83)

McHugh has won back-to-back starts, allowing seven hits over 12 shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. He has been surprisingly good since being recalled and has given up just 34 hits in 50 innings while striking out 54. McHugh is 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA in four road starts.

Deduno defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in five innings. He has given up two runs in three of his last four starts and has allowed just two homers in 51 2/3 innings this season. Deduno took a no-decision against the Astros last August when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Santana is 14-for-24 in day games and is batting .373 overall.

2. Houston CF Dexter Fowler had two hits Saturday is 9-for-16 with five walks during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Minnesota OF Oswaldo Arcia (ankle) has missed back-to-back starts.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Twins 3