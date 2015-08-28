Preview: Astros at Twins

The Houston Astros look to increase their lead in the American League West when they open a three-game set Friday against the host Minnesota Twins. Houston, which has won seven of its last nine games, holds a five-game lead over the Texas Rangers and a 5 1/2-game edge over the Los Angeles Angels.

Designated hitter Evan Gattis is 6-for-12 with three homers and six RBIs over the past three games for the Astros (71-57), who have exceeded their victory mark from last season (70-92). Houston is receiving strong pitching and has allowed two or fewer runs in each of its past nine games and 12 overall during that span. Minnesota had a six-game winning streak halted with Thursday’s 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay and stands a half-game behind Texas for the AL’s second wild-card spot. The Twins hope to have closer Glen Perkins available after back spasms have shelved the All-Star left-hander since an appearance Sunday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Scott Kazmir (7-8, 2.39 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-9, 3.96)

Kazmir allowed one run and six hits in six innings while beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn to halt a three-start losing streak. He is 2-3 with a 2.41 ERA in six starts with the Astros since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics. Kazmir is 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 15 career starts against Minnesota and has enjoyed success against catcher Kurt Suzuki (3-for-31) and second baseman Brian Dozier (4-for-26).

Gibson is 0-3 with a 7.22 ERA over his last seven outings and hasn’t won since July 12. He received a no-decision against Baltimore in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gibson is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three career starts against Houston and is 5-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 13 home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro is 6-for-17 with a homer and three doubles over his past five games.

2. Minnesota INF Trevor Plouffe is 3-for-20 over his past five games but has fared well against Kazmir (8-for-24, four RBIs).

3. Houston RF George Springer (wrist) is expected to begin a rehab stint over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Twins 5