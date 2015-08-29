Preview: Astros at Twins

Mike Fiers has quite a performance to follow up after throwing his first career no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn. The Houston right-hander attempts to weave another strong performance when the Astros visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday for the second contest of their three-game series.

Fiers will be observed closely after throwing a career-high 134 pitches in the no-hitter, which also represented his first complete game in 59 career starts. Houston lost Friday’s series opener 3-0 - just its third defeat in 10 games - while playing without rookie shortstop Carlos Correa due to a hamstring injury. The Astros allowed more than two runs for the first time in 10 contests as their lead over second-place Texas in the American League West was reduced to four games. Minnesota has won seven of its last eight contests and sits one-half game behind the Rangers in the battle for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (6-9, 3.63 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (6-7, 3.69)

Fiers was winless in his first three starts after being acquired from Milwaukee before his historic effort. He has allowed just one run - a solo homer - in 21 innings over his last three outings. Fiers is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Minnesota.

Pelfrey is 1-0 with five no-decisions over his last six starts and allowed fewer than two runs in three of the outings. He received a no-decision against Baltimore in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA in six career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Miguel Sano (hamstring) sat out Friday’s game but could serve as the designated hitter on Saturday.

2. Houston C Jason Castro (quadriceps) departed after hitting a double in the fifth inning and is uncertain for Saturday’s tilt.

3. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins (back) pitched in the series opener for the first time since Sunday and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Twins 2