Preview: Astros at Twins

The Minnesota Twins attempt to bounce back from an untimely defeat when they close a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday. The Twins suffered a 4-1 loss on Saturday to fall 1 1/2 games behind Texas in the battle for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

The loss was just the second in nine games for the Twins, while Houston continues to lead the AL West by four games over Texas. Astros rookie Carlos Correa (hamstring) has missed the last three games and is unlikely to be in the starting lineup for the finale. “I think we need to see some things out of him prior to doing it,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “He may or may not make an appearance in this series.” The Twins had their prized rookie in Miguel Sano (hamstring) back in the lineup and he went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter on Saturday after missing the opener.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-4, 3.12 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-4, 6.05)

McCullers wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was his first major-league outing in 20 days as he briefly was sent to Double-A Corpus Christi after giving up seven runs in one-third of an inning against Texas on Aug. 3. McCullers has struggled on the road, going 1-4 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts.

Santana is 0-4 with a 9.20 ERA over his last six starts and has allowed five or more runs in four of them. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his last outing as he gave up five runs and eight hits in a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Santana is 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA in two career starts against Houston and easily has handled outfielder Colby Rasmus (0-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer recorded two hits on Saturday and is 6-for-13 over his last three games.

2. Houston C Jason Castro (quadriceps) was placed on the disabled list and fellow C Max Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Fresno.

3. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks (hamstring) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Twins 5