Preview: Astros at Twins

Jose Altuve received his first day off this season in the series opener with Minnesota but will be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday, when the Houston Astros visit the Twins for the second contest of their four-game series. Altuve, who leads the major leagues with a .356 batting average, had played in 202 consecutive games - the longest streak in baseball at the time - before sitting out on Monday.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch made the decision to hold out Altuve in the opener and told him on Sunday in an effort to make sure the American League MVP candidate wouldn't get annoyed. "I've been looking for something for him to get a day off, and today's as a good a day as any day," Hinch said prior to Monday's game. "It's never a good day. It's trying to pick one out of the calendar. We're in the midst of 17 straight games. He's as superhuman as anybody on our team, but he needs a blow." The Astros recorded only four hits without Altuve in Monday's 3-1 loss - their 11th setback in the last 14 games - and sit four games behind Boston and Detroit for the AL's second wild-card spot. Eddie Rosario collected three hits in the opener to improve to 14-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak for the Twins, who have won seven of their last nine contests and are 21-12 since July 2.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-5, 4.34 ERA) vs. Twins LH Hector Santiago (10-5, 4.37)

Fiers lost to Toronto in his last turn as he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. He has posted a 2.33 ERA over his last three outings after giving up 10 runs over just seven frames in his previous two starts. Fiers is 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Minnesota while easily handling Trevor Plouffe (1-for-9).

Santiago lost to Cleveland in his debut with Minnesota as he gave up four runs and five hits - two homers - in a five-inning stint. The 28-year-old won his last seven decisions with the Angels before being acquired by the Twins in the deal that sent right-hander Ricky Nolasco to Los Angeles. Santiago is 1-2 with a 3.69 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Astros - including a no-decision on June 21, when he allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings - and has fared well against Altuve (4-for-20) and George Springer (1-for-13).

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins OF Max Kepler (.370, four homers, 11 RBIs) and 1B Joe Mauer (.560, one HR, nine RBIs) shared AL Player of the Week honors.

2. Houston INF Luis Valbuena, sidelined since July 26 with a hamstring injury, wasn't with the team for the opener of its seven-game road trip and isn't likely to be activated until the club returns home.

3. Minnesota activated Plouffe (rib) from the disabled list on Monday and optioned CF Byron Buxton to Triple-A Rochester.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Astros 4