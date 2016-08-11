Preview: Astros at Twins (Game 2)

The Houston Astros made a bold personnel decision by designating Carlos Gomez for assignment and hope the transaction can be looked back on as a courageous factor in their wild-card push. The Astros have the opportunity to record two wins on Thursday, when they visit the Minnesota Twins for a split doubleheader after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain.

The Astros, who trail Boston, Detroit and Seattle in the battle for the American League's second wild card, decided they no longer could live with the sub-par performances of Gomez. The two-time All-Star center fielder made two key defensive miscues on Monday in his final start for Houston and batted a disappointing .210 with five homers and 100 strikeouts this season. "It's not a secret that I wasn't doing my job," Gomez told reporters. "I'm really disappointed in myself. The organization traded for me because they needed a center fielder, and they gave me all the opportunity and I didn't do my job. I feel bad about this." Minnesota has won seven of its last 10 games and Brian Dozier is on a tear with six homers and 13 RBIs during the stretch.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Chris Devenski (0-4, 2.51 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (3-3, 5.23)

Devenski will make his fifth start of the season and first since May 15, when he was roughed up by Boston for six runs in two innings. He has suffered the loss in each of his two relief appearances after a dazzling performance against Toronto on Aug. 1 in which he struck out seven in 4 1/3 hitless frames. Devenski has issued just one walk in 14 innings over his last six appearances.

Milone will get another opportunity to start after recently being demoted to the bullpen. He won his first three starts of July but gave up 12 runs - eight earned - and 19 hits over 10 innings in his final two outings of the month to lose his rotation spot. Milone is 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Houston and has shut down Jason Castro (1-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who was 4-for-4 on Tuesday, is batting .424 in August to raise his major league-leading average to .361.

2. The Twins placed RHP Trevor May (back) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP J.T. Chargois from Triple-A Rochester.

3. Houston will recall LHP Kevin Chapman from Triple-A Fresno as the 26th player for the second game, while Minnesota will summon LHP Andrew Albers from Rochester.

PREDICTION: Twins 10, Astros 4