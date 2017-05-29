Preview: Astros at Twins

A pair of first-place teams meet Memorial Day in Minnesota as the Twins host the Houston Astros in the opener of a three-game set. The Astros enter the Twin Cities having won four straight and six of seven following a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, capped by Sunday's 8-4 victory.

"It's very easy to get into a lackluster game where we've already won the series, we've already come back from the start of the homestand being poor, but our guys came out with an explosive inning," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters after his team put up six runs in the second inning to seize control Sunday. The Twins fell 8-6 to Tampa Bay in 15 innings on Sunday to drop two of three games against the Rays, which came on the heels of their own sweep of the Orioles. Veteran Ervin Santana has led the way for Minnesota and entered Sunday leading the majors in ERA (1.80) and ranking second in wins (seven) and WHIP (0.83) among qualified hurlers. He spun his league-leading second shutout of the season Tuesday and will be opposed by fellow right-hander Brad Peacock.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-0, 0.87 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-2, 1.80)

Peacock was thrust into the starting rotation after 12 relief appearances and showed no issues with the transition, allowing one hit and striking out eight in 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit last Monday. The 29-year-old has 30 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings overall and has yet to allow a home run. Peacock gave up three runs and fanned 10 in seven frames in his only prior appearance at Target Field in 2013.

Santana limited the Orioles to two hits and two walks in his gem at Camden Yards on Tuesday. Opponents are batting .134 - also the best figure in the majors - although six of the seven home runs he has allowed have come at home. The 34-year-old Dominican is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in four starts versus Houston, although Carlos Correa (3-for-4) and Carlos Beltran (5-for-13, one home run) have fared well against Santana.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RHP Charlie Morton (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

2. Twins DH Kennys Vargas had a seven-game hitting streak going until he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts Sunday.

3. Houston averaged 8.1 runs in taking five of seven meetings last year.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Astros 3