3 months ago
Preview: Astros at Twins
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Hitting the road to 'totality'
May 31, 2017 / 3:53 AM / 3 months ago

Preview: Astros at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros parlayed a scintillating outburst into a victory in the series opener and aim to defeat the Minnesota Twins again on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Houston used an 11-run eighth-inning uprising to rally for a 16-8 win on Monday and will be looking for its sixth straight victory.

Designated hitter Carlos Beltran went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs and shortstop Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Astros racked up a season-high 18 hits in the opener. Houston boasts the best record in the majors (36-16) and is 20 games above .500 before the season is one-third over. Minnesota is just 1-3 to start a six-game homestand and has allowed 32 runs during the stretch. Twins third baseman Miguel Sano slugged his 12th homer in the opener but is just 2-for-20 over the past six games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.21 ERA) vs. Twins RH Jose Berrios (3-0, 1.66)

Fiers received a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn when he gave up four runs (three earned) and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old owns a swollen 6.38 ERA in five road starts and is 1-0 despite serving up 11 homers in just 24 innings. Fiers, who is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) versus Minnesota, has given up 18 total homers - tied for most in the majors.

Berrios has been superb in his three big-league starts this season by allowing just eight hits while striking out 22 in 21 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old gave up one run and four hits in 15 1/3 innings while winning his first two starts before defeating Baltimore - giving up three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings - in his last outing. Berrios, who turned 23 on Saturday, is 1-1 with an 8.59 ERA and 2.32 WHIP in two career starts against the Astros and has been hit hard by George Springer (3-for-4, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is 11-for-27 with six walks over his past six contests.

2. Houston UTIL Marwin Gonzalez is 8-for-15 with a homer and six RBIs over his last four games.

3. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton (lacerated ring finger) departed Monday's game and is uncertain for Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Astros 3

