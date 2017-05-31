Preview: Astros at Twins

The Houston Astros continue to soar as the top team in the majors and seek their seventh consecutive victory when they conclude their three-game series against the host Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. The Astros racked up 23 runs and 28 hits while winning the first two games of the set after posting a 7-2 victory on Tuesday.

Jose Altuve recorded four hits in the win to improve to 7-for-10 in the series and 11-for-18 over his last four contests. The Astros own the top record in the majors (37-16) and already have opened up an 11-game lead in the American League West. Minnesota stands just 1-4 on a six-game homestand and is a meager 12-17 at Target Field. Twins slugger Miguel Sano (team-best 12 homers) was scratched Tuesday due to illness and is questionable for the finale.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH David Paulino (2016: 0-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. Twins LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 4.31)

The 6-7 Paulino is being recalled from Triple-A Fresno to make the start after Joe Musgrove (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. The 23-year-old Paulino made three appearances (one start) for Houston in September, allowing four runs and six hits over seven innings. The 23-year-old Dominican missed the first five-plus weeks of the minor-league season due to a bone bruise in his elbow and went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts at Fresno since recovering.

Santiago has dropped three straight decisions, including an emergency relief appearance in which he served up two homers in the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 29-year-old was 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA after a victory on May 9 but has allowed 14 runs and 21 hits in 14 frames since. Santiago is 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) against the Astros and has shut down George Springer (2-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer has recorded four multi-hit performances in his last five games and is 9-for-23 with two homers during the stretch.

2. Minnesota RF Max Kepler is 2-for-15 over his last three games.

3. Houston 3B Alex Bregman homered in each of the first two contests and is 5-for-12 over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Astros 11, Twins 7