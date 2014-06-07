Twins walk all over Astros in 8-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of baseball’s most patient teams all season, the Minnesota Twins kept it simple Saturday afternoon against the Houston Astros at Target Field, taking advantage of eight Astros walks and two errors in an 8-0 victory.

After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, things went off the rails for Houston starter Scott Feldman in the second, who retired only two batters in the inning before being lifted.

In between, he walked two, hit another with a pitch and was the victim of poor defense behind him, allowing three unearned runs in all.

Feldman, who allowed only one hit in 1 2/3 innings, took the loss, dropping to 3-4.

“Those are high-level, impact errors,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Our defense didn’t help us. Scotty had trouble commanding the strike zone, but defensively, we didn’t help ourselves making plays we usually make.”

The three-run second was all Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson needed, holding the Astros to three hits in seven shutout innings -- the third time this season that Gibson has kept an opponent off the scoreboard for at least seven innings. Gibson struck out a season-high five batters, which tied a career best, and improved to 5-5.

“He was attacking the strike zone,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Got us through a big seven innings and made a few pitches when he had to. We needed that.”

Gibson has excelled at Target Field this season, where he improved to 4-1. He has not allowed a run at home in three games and 15 1/3 innings, and his 1.54 ERA at home is the best in the American League.

“I‘m definite feel comfortable here,” Gibson said. “I feel like, in tough spots I‘m able to make a pitch and get out of it where sometimes on the road I let it snowball a little bit and don’t make that pitch.”

The Twins bats provided Gibson with extra insurance in the fourth, taking advantage of five more free passes issued by the Astros.

Houston reliever Paul Clemens walked the first two batters before center fielder Aaron Hicks laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Designated hitter Danny Santana cleared the bases with a double to the gap in left center.

Three walks, including one with the bases loaded, and a single by left fielder Josh Willingham plated two more runs and made it 7-0.

“We made use of a couple of mistakes by them,” Gardenhire said. “Good ballgame for us today, made some plays in the field ... kind of what they did to us last night.”

The offensive star of the game for Minnesota was Santana, a rookie playing in his 21st game in the majors. He had four hits and drove in five runs -- both career highs -- and is now hitting .373 for the season. In addition to his two-run double in the fourth, Santana had a two-RBI single in the second and an RBI single in the seventh.

Porter said Houston’s bullpen should be fine for Sunday’s series finale, thanks to three innings of one-run relief provided by right-hander Jerome Williams. After seven walks through 3 2/3 innings by Feldman and Clemens, Williams walked one and allowed three hits, throwing 48 pitches.

“Brutal. I needed to make a pitch and it just never happened,” Feldman said. “All around, just a frustrating inning. Dug us in a hole with going short and then burning a couple of guys in the pen.”

After Gibson departed, right-hander Jared Burton and lefty Caleb Thielbar worked a scoreless inning apiece to close out the game.

NOTES: Jon Heyman of CBS Sports has reported the Twins and 1B/DH Kendrys Morales have agreed on a one-year contract. The Twins would not confirm the report Saturday. Morales hit .277 with 23 homers and 80 RBIs in 156 games with the Seattle Mariners last season but did not sign his qualifying offer in the offseason. Because he signed after the Major League Baseball Draft, the Twins will not owe the Mariners draft pick compensation for signing Morales. ... Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia (sprained right ankle) did not play Saturday but was available for pinch-hitting duty. He is day to day after sustaining the injury Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. ... The loss Saturday snapped a six-game road winning streak for the Astros. ... Astros RHP Scott Feldman’s 1 2/3-inning outing tied the shortest of his career, which came June 4, 2012, when he pitched for the Texas Rangers against Oakland.