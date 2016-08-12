Springer explodes as Astros sweep Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Houston Astros put on an offensive clinic in a split doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, capping the day with a 10-2 victory at Target Field.

George Springer had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Devenski pitched five shutout innings to lead Houston in the nightcap.

Houston won both ends of the doubleheader, compiling a season-high 19 hits in a 15-7 victory in the opener.

"We had one continual day of offense that didn't stop," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It was a fun day. A long day, pretty exhausting, but to walk out of here with two wins, it's a pretty good feeling."

The 25 runs scored matched the total Houston scored in their previous 11 games combined.

"This is the good version of us," Hinch said. "The more selective we are, the better we are. We feed off of each other. When our big boys are producing, it takes a lot of pressure off the rest of the order."

Springer, one of Houston's "big boys," was seemingly at the center of everything Houston accomplished, combining to go 5-for-9 with six RBIs. In addition to his home run, he also doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in the night game as Houston won the final three contests of the four-game set.

"On the scorecard, things will change," Springer said of Houston's offensive outburst, seemingly out of nowhere. "This is a long year. You're going to have stuff like that but we were able to swing ourselves out of it today. Hopefully it will continue."

Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis also homered and Correa scored three times.

Devenski (1-4), a reliever making only his fifth start of the season and first since mid-May, allowed two hits and struck out five to earn his first career victory in his 32nd major league appearance.

Miguel Sano had two hits, including an RBI double for Minnesota. Jorge Polanco singled twice, extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

Tommy Milone (3-4), demoted to the bullpen two weeks ago, was roughed up in his spot start, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in three innings.

"I felt pretty good in the first inning,'' Milone said. "Obviously after that a lot of things went wrong. I missed some spots and it seemed like they were pretty hot today. It's unfortunate, but it will go on. They're hitting the ball pretty well, so if you miss a spot it seemed like they were going to capitalize on it, and they did."

The Astros took the lead in the second inning when Gattis smashed a three-run homer into the left-field bleachers for his 18th of the season. Springer added an RBI double later in the inning for a 4-0 lead through two.

Correa homered to lead off the third and Springer tattooed his 23rd homer, a two-run shot, to give Houston a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.

The Astros continued to pour it on in the fifth, getting back-to-back doubles from Correa and Marwin Gonzalez to score one before an RBI single by Gattis made it 9-0.

"We've had a fairly decent run here in the short term, but the last three days haven't gone well as far as the outcomes," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We're not going to dwell on it. It's not effort, and we're going to have to find a way to re-group and try to get back on track with the Royals coming in tomorrow."

Jose Altuve posted his second consecutive four-hit game and starting pitcher Doug Fister earned the victory, allowing five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in seven innings in the opener. Correa also belted a three-run homer in the first game.

Kennys Vargas had a pair of home runs in the first game for the Twins, including one from each side of the plate. He became the fourth player in team history, and first since 2012, to hit a homer from both sides of the plate in the same game.

NOTES: Astros LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Fresno before the game to serve as Houston's 26th man for the doubleheader. Chapman has a 5.81 ERA in 43 appearances with Fresno this season and a 3.38 ERA in three previous games with the Astros. ... Twins LHP Buddy Boshers was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of left elbow inflammation. Boshers is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 appearances this season. ... Twins LHP Andrew Albers had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013. ... Houston travels to Toronto to open a three-game series with the Blue Jayson Friday at Rogers Centre. ... Minnesota continues its seven-game homestand when it begins a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.