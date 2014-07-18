Preview: Astros at White Sox

The Houston Astros head back out on the road as they begin the second half of the season with a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Friday. Houston ended the first half by dropping two of three at home to Boston after a seven-game trek that saw it get swept in a four-game set by the Los Angeles Angels before outscoring Texas 28-14 during a three-game sweep of its own. The Astros surprisingly do not occupy the basement in the American League West, as they are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Rangers, but they trail division-leading Oakland by a whopping 19 1/2 games.

Chicago wrapped up the first half with a seven-game road trip during which it finished 3-4 despite winning the first two contests in Boston. The White Sox went on to lose the next two meetings with the Red Sox before dropping two of three at Cleveland to fall 10 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Detroit. Houston won a three-game series with Chicago at home in mid-May, losing the first contest before taking the final two by a combined 14-7 score.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-6, 4.33 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.24)

Feldman ended his first half on a sour note, surrendering seven runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Boston last Friday. The setback ended a six-start stretch during which the 31-year-old allowed three earned runs or fewer but went just 1-2. Feldman has pitched well against Chicago over his career, going 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games (10 starts).

Quintana is riding a five-start unbeaten streak during which he has allowed a total of six runs over 35 2/3 innings but has recorded only two victories. The 25-year-old Colombian, who hasn’t lost since June 13 against Kansas City, followed two scoreless outings by yielding three runs over seven frames in a no-decision at Boston on July 10. Quintana won his first career decision against the Astros on May 16, when he gave up two runs in five innings at Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago (45-51) is eight games ahead of last year’s pace, as it entered the break in 2013 with a 37-55 record.

2. The Astros (40-56) are 11 victories away from matching their total from last season.

3. Houston 1B Chris Carter leads the major leagues with six home runs this month.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Astros 2