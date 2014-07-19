Preview: Astros at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox look to clinch the series victory when they host the Houston Astros in the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday. Chicago rallied to take Friday’s opener, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with a two-run homer by Dayan Viciedo in the sixth inning and Tyler Flowers’ RBI double a frame later while four pitchers teamed up to retire Houston’s final 22 batters. The White Sox have won four of their last five home games since being swept of a doubleheader by the Los Angeles Angels on July 1.

Houston managed only three singles Friday - all during a two-run second inning, although none of the hits directly produced a run. The Astros had won three straight road games prior to the defeat but have dropped 10 of their last 14 overall contests. The club is only one-half game ahead of last-place Texas in the American League West and remains 11 victories away from matching its total from last season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston, Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (3-7, 5.26)

Keuchel looks to get back on track following four straight starts in which he allowed at least four runs. The 26-year-old went 8-3 over his first 13 outings this season, yielding two runs or fewer on nine occasions and three runs twice in that span. Keuchel, who is 7-2 on the road this year, limited Chicago to two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings to notch the win in his only career start versus the White Sox on June 16, 2013.

Noesi fell to 1-3 over his last six starts after surrendering six runs in 4 2/3 innings of a loss at Cleveland on July 11. The converted reliever, who made a combined five appearances out of the bullpen for Seattle and Texas before being acquired by Chicago, has been tagged for at least four runs in five of his last seven outings. Noesi is 0-1 while giving up eight runs (seven earned) over 8 2/3 frames (7.27 ERA) in four career games - one start - against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Veteran RHP Chien-Ming Wang started and recorded the win in his debut for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday after signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.

2. Houston OF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain) was eligible to be activated from the disabled list Friday but likely won’t be back until next weekend.

3. Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, will make his professional debut with the organization’s Rookie League affiliate next week.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, White Sox 4