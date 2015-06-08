Preview: Astros at White Sox

The surprising Houston Astros are dealing with their first prolonged slump of the season but still pace the American League West. The Astros attempt to bounce back from a demoralizing loss and avoid a fifth straight setback when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the opener of their three-game series on Monday.

Houston leads the majors in runs in the seventh inning or later and put four up in the seventh on Sunday to take a lead before Toronto responded with three in the bottom of the ninth to grab a walk-off win. The Astros got a key two-run double from Evan Gattis in the seventh on Sunday, but Luke Gregerson blew his first save opportunity since April 24. The White Sox, who are having a tough time putting together back-to-back wins, opened their six-game homestand by dropping two of three to Detroit. Chicago has a great chance to turn things around with ace Chris Sale taking the mound on Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (2-0, 1.88 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (5-2, 3.27)

McCullers tossed the first complete game of his young career against Baltimore on Wednesday, striking out a season-high 11 without walking a batter. The 21-year-old allowed one run on four hits in the win and has recorded 29 strikeouts in 24 career innings. McCullers suffered through his shortest outing against Chicago on May 29, when he was charged with two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4 1/3 frames.

Sale has not allowed a run in either of his last two outings and struck out 13 over seven innings to win at Texas on Wednesday. The Florida native has fanned 35 while walking three over 22 2/3 frames in his last three starts. Sale never has had much trouble with Houston, posting a 2-1 record with a 0.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 total innings over three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia has homered in two of his last three games.

2. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena is 0-for-15 with six strikeouts over his last five contests.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 4-for-37 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Astros 1