Preview: Astros at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox look to clinch their second series win against the Houston Astros in less than two weeks when they host the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Chicago ended the month of May by taking two of three at Houston and got off to a good start in this set, posting a 3-1 triumph on Monday.

Houston’s Carlos Correa tied the contest at 1-1 with his first major-league hit - an RBI infield single in the fourth inning - before Avisail Garcia belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to put the White Sox ahead for good. Jose Altuve registered two of the five hits by the Astros, who suffered their fifth consecutive loss. Houston has scored fewer than three runs four times during its slide. The Astros are 0-4 on their six-game road trip while the White Sox are 2-2 on their six-game homestand.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (7-1, 1.85 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-0, 3.12)

Keuchel produced a strong effort Thursday against Baltimore, allowing two runs in six innings, but came away with nothing to show for it. It marked only the third time in six outings the 27-year-old gave up fewer than four runs but the 12th time in as many starts this year he worked at least six frames. Keuchel improved to 2-1 in three career turns against Chicago when he struck out a season-high 11 in a four-hit shutout on May 30.

Rodon settled for his fourth consecutive no-decision on Thursday after allowing one run and five hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings at Texas. The 22-year-old rookie, who will be making his sixth major-league start, has yielded one earned run in each of his last three outings. Rodon faced the Astros for the first time on May 29, giving up three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 frames at Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Correa, the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, finished 1-for-4 in his major-league debut on Monday.

2. Houston selected SS Alex Bregman of LSU with the second overall pick in Monday’s draft and high school OF Kyle Tucker with the fifth selection.

3. With the eighth overall pick, Chicago took RHP Carson Fulmer from Vanderbilt.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, White Sox 2