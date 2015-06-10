Preview: Astros at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox attempt to complete their second sweep of the season when they host the American League West-leading Houston Astros on Wednesday. After beginning the three-game series with a 3-1 victory, Chicago posted a 4-2 triumph on Tuesday to put itself in position for its first sweep since taking three games in Oakland from May 15-17.

Jose Abreu snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Melky Cabrera added a much-needed two-run double two frames later as the White Sox won for the third time in five contests. Houston, which was shut out by Chicago on May 31, avoided another blanking when phenom Carlos Correa belted a two-run shot in the ninth inning of his second major-league contest. The 20-year-old Puerto Rican, who recorded an RBI single in his debut on Monday, notched two of the Astros’ seven hits. Houston looks to prevent being swept in a second straight series as it attempts to snap its season-high six-game losing streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Vincent Velasquez (NR) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.28 ERA)

Velasquez, a second-round pick in the 2010 draft, makes his major-league debut Wednesday. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a great start this season, going 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA in five starts for Double-A Corpus Christi. In 26 1/3 innings, Velasquez allowed six runs - four earned - and 15 hits with nine walks and a whopping 37 strikeouts.

Quintana’s winless streak reached four starts Friday as he allowed three runs in seven innings of a no-decision against Detroit. The 26-year-old Colombian has recorded just one victory in his last nine outings despite yielding fewer than three runs six times in that span. Quintana was tagged with the loss at Houston on May 30, when he gave up one run on five hits and four walks over 6 1/3 frames to drop to 1-1 in five career starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena is 0-for-19 over his last six games after going hitless in four at-bats Tuesday.

2. Houston, which is 0-5 on its six-game road trip, has scored fewer than three runs five times during its losing streak.

3. Chicago is 4-1 versus Houston this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Astros 3