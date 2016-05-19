Preview: Astros at White Sox

Chris Sale looks to become the second Chicago White Sox pitcher to win his first nine starts of a season when he takes the mound against the visiting Houston Astros in Thursday’s finale of a three-game series. Eddie Cicotte won his first 12 starts in 1919 and Sale’s eight straight victories tie him with John Whitehead (1935) and Jon Garland (2005) for second on the club’s ledger.

Sale leads the majors in victories and ranks second in the American League in ERA (1.67) behind teammate Jose Quintana (1.54). He will try to shake Chicago out of its deepest slump of the season — four straight losses and six of seven — after suffering a 5-3 loss to the Astros on Wednesday. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games as well as increasing his May batting average to .409. The Astros have won eight of their past 12 games as they look to overcome a 9-20 start.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-3, 5.58 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (8-0, 1.67)

McHugh has won his last three decisions after a horrible start and is being moved up a day in the rotation to start in place of Mike Fiers, who worked out of the bullpen earlier this week. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings versus the Boston Red Sox. McHugh lost his lone career start against the White Sox when he gave up four runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings on May 16, 2014.

Sale tossed his second complete game of the season in his last turn when he gave up one run and six hits while defeating the New York Yankees. He has compiled a 0.99 ERA over his last six starts and allowed just 22 hits in 45 1/3 innings during the stretch. Sale has dominated the Astros with a 3-1 mark and 0.56 ERA in four career starts but has struggled with Altuve (5-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox turned their second triple play of the season during Wednesday’s game, becoming the first team with multiple triple plays in a season since the 2007 Philadelphia Phillies.

2. Houston LF Tony Kemp went 2-for-3 with a walk in his first major-league start.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBIs on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Astros 2