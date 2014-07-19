(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in fourth graph)

White Sox 3, Astros 2: Tyler Flowers completed a comeback with a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning as host Chicago claimed the opener of the three-game series.

Alejandro De Aza delivered a one-out single and stole second before racing home on Flowers’ hit into the left-center field gap. Dayan Viciedo belted a two-run homer, Daniel Webb (5-2) tossed two perfect innings to pick up the win and Zach Putnam completed the three-hitter and notched his second save by working a 1-2-3 ninth for the White Sox, whose pitching staff retired the final 22 batters it faced.

All-Star Jose Altuve, Matt Dominguez and Jon Singleton each singled in the second inning while Robbie Grossman recorded an RBI for the Astros, who had won three in a row prior to the break. Scott Feldman (4-7) took the loss despite tossing seven solid innings as he allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks.

Chicago nearly got on the board in the first inning, but Grossman made a strong throw to the plate from right field on All-Star Alexei Ramirez’s flyout to get Adam Eaton, who led off with a triple. Viciedo, Grossman’s counterpart, was not nearly as impressive in the second as he allowed Singleton’s single to get by him, permitting Dominguez to score the game’s first run.

Singleton wound up at third on the error and came home on a groundout by Grossman to make it 2-0. Houston was retired in order over the next seven innings, and Viciedo atoned for his miscue in the sixth by belting a two-out, two-run shot to knot the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago starter Jose Quintana yielded two runs and three hits over five innings, striking out eight while setting down the final 10 batters he faced. ... Houston failed to come to terms with LHP Brady Aiken - the first overall pick in this year’s draft - due to the team’s concern about the 17-year-old’s ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. It marks the third time in MLB history the top draft pick was not signed. Aiken, as well as RHP Jacob Nix - the Astros’ fifth-round pick who also did not sign a contract before Friday’s deadline, will not be draft-eligible again until 2017 - or 2015 if they elect to attend a junior college instead of UCLA, where both have committed to attend. ... De Aza went 2-for-3 as he was the only player in the game with more than one hit.