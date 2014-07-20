White Sox 4, Astros 3: Tyler Flowers went 3-for-3, including a tiebreaking RBI double for the second night in a row as host Chicago clinched the series victory.

Flowers finished with two RBIs, Adam Eaton also recorded three hits and Alejandro De Aza added two and scored twice for the White Sox, who have won five of their last six home games. Conor Gillaspie recorded an RBI, Hector Noesi (4-7) allowed three runs over six innings and Zach Putnam came in with two on and two out in the ninth to strike out Jason Castro and notch his third save.

All-Star Jose Altuve collected two hits and two RBIs while rookie George Springer belted a solo homer for the Astros, who have lost 11 of their last 15 contests. Enrique Hernandez posted his second three-hit performance in 14 career games and Dallas Keuchel (9-6) was tagged for four runs - three earned - and 12 hits in five frames.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second as De Aza came home when Houston shortstop Marwin Gonzalez made a throwing error on Eaton’s infield single. Gillaspie delivered an RBI single in the third and Flowers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning to make it 3-0.

Springer began the Astros’ comeback by leading off the fourth with his 20th blast and Altuve smacked a two-run double in the following frame to forge a tie. After snapping a 2-2 deadlock in the seventh inning of Friday’s triumph, Flowers put the White Sox back in front in the fifth with a double that plated De Aza, who had reached on a one-out triple.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hernandez also recorded three hits against the Angels in Los Angeles on July 4. ... Keuchel has surrendered at least four runs in each of his last five starts and yielded 33 hits in 16 2/3 innings over his last three outings. ... Three plays were reversed following replay challenges, including a hit-by-pitch call in the third inning on Chicago 2B Gordon Beckham, who returned to the batter’s box and struck out on the next offering from Keuchel.