White Sox ruin Velasquez’s MLB debut, top Astros

CHICAGO -- It’s been a frequently hard-luck season for Jose Quintana.

But on Wednesday, the White Sox left-hander combined strong control with offensive support as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

“For pitching (through) the tough luck that he’s had over his career he has an amazing ability to stay just stay focused on what he can control,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura.

Quintana (3-6) picked up his first victory since May 13 while allowing just one run on six hits over seven strong innings.

“Attitude wise, he’s great,” Ventura said. “He just grinds, he continues to go out and pitch well. There would be guys that would hang their head and make it difficult in the locker room if you’re not scoring runs and he doesn’t do that.”

It was also a memorable night for Houston right-hander Vincent Velasquez. He scattered just three hits in five shutout innings in his major league debut but missed a shot at his first victory as the slumping Astros lost their seventh straight.

Velasquez, who jumped directly from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his first big league start, left with a 1-0 lead after he struck out five, walked four and threw 89 pitches.

“It was fantastic,” Velasquez said. “Despite the loss -- these things happen -- I felt really motivated. In everyone’s debut they’re always nervous. I was really actually excited and looking forward to it. I was really relaxed and settled down just fine.”

But he had no decision as White Sox designated hitter Adam LaRoche greeted right-handed reliever Will Harris with a solo home run to right in the sixth to tie the game.

LaRoche was among three White Sox batters with home runs in the final three innings to secure the come-from-behind victory.

“I don’t know how to explain why it’s difficult for us to produce runs when he’s pitching but today we did,” said White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, who hit his 11th of the season run in the eighth.

Quintana received just two runs of support or less in eight of his 11 starts this season.

The White Sox took the lead in the seventh as catcher Geovany Soto slammed a first-pitch homer to left off Astros left-handed reliever Tony Sipp for a 2-1 lead.

Sipp (2-3) absorbed the loss after allowing one hit -- a home run -- plus a walk in his sole inning of work.

Abreu added insurance runs with his two-run homer to right off Houston right-handed reliever Pat Neshek. Abreu’s 11th homer of the season drove in second baseman Carlos Sanchez.

A potential fifth run was overturned. Conor Gillaspie’s two-out single to right off left hander Joe Thatcher drove in LaRoche for a 5-1 lead but replay officials ruled LaRoche was tagged at the plate by catcher Jason Castro.

White Sox right-handed reliever David Robertson worked a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Astros right fielder and leadoff batter George Springer had a career-high five hits in five at-bats. Abreu, LaRoche and center fielder J.B. Shuck each had two hits for Chicago.

In the second inning, center fielder Jake Marisnick’s sacrifice fly drove in first baseman Chris Carter from third to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Houston also threatened in the first when second baseman Jose Altuve reached base on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a throwing error on Preston Tucker’s grounder and tried to score on designated hitter Evan Gattis’ fielder’s choice ground ball to third.

Altuve was out at home on the play.

“It was a difficult trip, to say the least,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I think it’s time for us to go home and rid ourselves of this last week (an 0-for-6 road trip) and pick ourselves up.”

NOTES: Astros RHP Vincent Velasquez from Double-A Corpus Christi was the first pitcher to make his major league debut as a starter against the White Sox this season. ... INF Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for Velasquez. He was batting .263 through 38 games with one home run and seven RBIs. ... The Astros send LHP Brett Oberholtzer (0-1, 3.75 ERA) to the mound for Friday’s home series opener against the Mariners. He has served two stints on the disabled list this season with a finger blister. ... White Sox veteran INF Gordon Beckham filled in for Alexei Ramirez in a rare start at shortstop. He has played third base in 23 other starts this year and just once at short. ... LHP John Danks (3-5, 5.17 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and sixth on the road on Friday in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Tampa Bay. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura will miss the series to attend the college graduation of his daughter, Madison. Bench coach Mark Parent will manage in Ventura’s absence.