Sale (9-0) leads White Sox past Astros

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale has been more efficient this season, and it’s made him even more effective than he was before.

The Houston Astros are the latest team to find that out after Sale’s latest dominant start led the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field that ended a four-game losing streak and avoided a sweep.

Sale (9-0) threw his second consecutive complete game and third of the season. He earned his ninth straight win to start the season, becoming the first pitcher in the majors since Brandon Webb in 2008 to do so.

“I just try to go out and do my job every fifth day,” said Sale, who joined Eddie Cicotte (1919) as the only White Sox pitchers to win their first nine starts. “That’s all I‘m trying to do. (Being) 9-0 is cool. It is. I enjoy it. I enjoyed snapping the skid we were in even more so than that.”

After throwing a complete game in 99 pitches against the New York Yankees on May 13, Sale threw 107 to beat the Astros. It was a needed win for the White Sox (25-16), who were riding a season-high skid and facing the potential of being swept for the first time in 2016.

Sale, who had 274 strikeouts last season, has sacrificed high strikeout totals for effectiveness. He finished with nine strikeouts against Houston, however, didn’t walk any and the only run he allowed was a solo homer by Evan Gattis (2-for-3) on the first pitch of the eighth.

Sale allowed a one-out single in the ninth to George Springer, but got Carlos Correa to fly out and struck out Tyler White looking to end the game.

“The numbers on the scoreboard will tell you a little bit, just because he’s not overthrowing and he’s not throwing every fastball at 96 to 99 (mph) or whatever he used to be,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the White Sox’s ace left-hander. “He still has an easy way of dialing it up in a count or late in a game. He was throwing some of his hardest fastballs late, but you can tell he’s making a conscious effort to be a pitcher more than just a dominant thrower.”

Sale’s strikeout total moved him past Doc White and tied him with Ted Lyons for eighth all-time in career strikeouts among White Sox pitchers (1,073).

Collin McHugh took the loss despite a strong start for the Astros (17-25), who finished 3-4 on their road trip to Boston and Chicago. Despite toting a 5.58 ERA into the game, McHugh went seven innings, struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk.

He got some defensive help in the first from George Springer, who robbed Jose Abreu of a potential home run with a leaping grab at the fence, and also retired three straight hitters in the sixth to strand Adam Eaton at third following a lead-off triple.

“He was excellent,” Hinch said. “That was probably as good of stuff as he’s had for as long as he stayed in there. He battled the entire night. He had his curveball going, he had first pitch strikes (and) he finished at-bats better.”

Jerry Sands went 2-for-3 with an RBI single to lead the way offensively for the White Sox, who manufactured a run in the seventh that turned out to be the difference. After Jimmy Rollins hit a one-out infield single, he stole second, advanced to third on Sands’ single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Avila to make it 2-0.

Gattis homered off the first pitch of the ensuing inning.

“It was a huge run,” Rollins said. “When Gattis hit the home run I was like, ‘That’s why you keep pushing.’ Alex had a big at-bat, did what he was supposed to do, get the ball to the outfielder (and) gave me an opportunity to score.”

Backed by Sale, the White Sox clung to 1-0 lead on a run scratched out against McHugh in the second. Todd Frazier hit a lead-off single, stole second and came around to score on Sands’ two-out single.

“When you see a guy like that, you raise your level (and) you’re excited as a batter, but at the same time you understand that if I get that one pitch and I don’t do something with it, it’s basically game over,” Frazier said. “That’s what he’s been doing. He’s been lights out. It’s something fun to watch.”

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura had some changes in his starting lineup in order to give some regulars a day off. He started 2B Carlos Sanchez, DH Jerry Sands and C Alex Avila for 2B Brett Lawrie, DH Avisail Garcia and C Dioner Navarro. ... Ventura also moved SS Jimmy Rollins from the second spot in the batting order down to sixth. “With (Sanchez) in there, you can do a little bit with him in case you need to pinch hit at some point with him in that spot,” Ventura said. “With Jimmy, it’s just getting another guy with more veteran presence down a little later in the lineup that (Lawrie) would be at.” ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch sat rookie 3B Colin Moran, C Jason Castro and CF Colby Rasmus, all left-handed hitters, against LHP Chris Sale. ... Evan Gattis started behind the plate for the Astros. Gattis was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, where he brushed up on his receiving skills for the added role of backup catcher. ... Hinch said injured CF Carlos Gomez (bruised rib cage) would likely begin a rehab assignment next week.