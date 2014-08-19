Preview: Astros at Yankees

After weathering a rough patch, the New York Yankees vie for their third straight victory when they begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. New York had dropped five in a row with a 5-0 setback to Tampa Bay on Friday, but won the final two contests of the set to move within three games of the second wild-card spot in the American League. Brett Gardner needs one more RBI to set a career-best mark of 53 after slapping a two-run single for the Yankees in Sunday’s 4-2 victory.

Jose Altuve has been on quite the roll, highlighting a 6-for-10 performance over his last two games with his first career grand slam in Houston’s 8-1 triumph over Boston on Sunday. The diminutive Venezuelan went 3-for-10 with three RBIs as the Astros took two of three from the Yankees to begin the season and is 11-for-37 (.297) in his career versus New York. Altuve leads the majors in batting average (.339), hits (173) and multi-hit contests (53) while also resting atop the AL in stolen bases (46).

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, WWOR (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (4-8, 3.87 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Chris Capuano (1-3, 4.13)

Oberholtzer suffered his first loss since July 3 despite yielding just one run on six hits in seven innings en route to a 3-1 setback to Minnesota on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has lowered his ERA after each of his last six starts, shaving nearly a full run in the process. Oberholtzer has dropped both career meetings with the Yankees, permitting three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last encounter on April 3.

Capuano will be pitching on his 36th birthday and would love to give himself a nifty present by notching his first victory with his new team. The veteran fell to 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts with New York after allowing four runs on six hits in as many innings en route to an 11-3 loss versus Baltimore on Aug. 11. Capuano owns an impressive 7-4 mark with a 3.15 ERA in his career against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is mired in a 1-for-20 slump and has struggled mightily in his career versus Houston (11-for-56, .196).

2. Astros 1B Jesus Guzman is eligible to return from the disabled list after being sidelined with back spasms.

3. Yankees RHP David Robertson is one strikeout shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Astros 2