Preview: Astros at Yankees

Dallas Keuchel vies to become the first American League pitcher to record his 15th win when the visiting Houston Astros play the second contest of their three-game series versus the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Keuchel, who struck out 12 en route to shutting out New York on June 25, would join San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, St. Louis’ Michael Wacha and Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta for the major-league lead in victories if he’s successful.

Keuchel needs to keep a keen eye on Carlos Beltran, who has collected seven RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak and is 3-for-7 with a homer in his career versus the left-hander. Beltran’s sacrifice fly in the ninth Monday sealed a 1-0 victory for New York (69-55), which pulled into a tie with Toronto (69-55) for first place in the American League East. The road continues to be a frustrating foe for AL West-best Houston, which lost the opener of its six-game trek to fall to 24-36 away from home and saw its lead over second-place Texas dip to 3 1/2 games. Carlos Correa is 4-for-8 in his last two contests after going 0-for-10 in his previous three games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (14-6, 2.37 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (5-5, 3.72)

Without much elaboration, Keuchel told reporters that his agent, Darek Braunecker of Frontline Athlete Management, and the team have discussed a multi-year deal. The 27-year-old nearly paid dividends in his last outing Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits in as many innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Keuchel has kept the ball in the park in eight of his last 10 contests while surrendering only nine homers in 25 starts this season.

Nova suffered his second loss in three outings Thursday after permitting three runs on six hits in five innings of a 3-2 setback to Cleveland. The 28-year-old Dominican has pitched well since making his season debut in late June, yielding three earned runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts. Nova allowed two runs on six hits and overcame five walks in 5 2/3 frames to win his lone career outing versus Houston last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York C Brian McCann is 5-11 in his last three contests after going 0-for-11 in his previous three.

2. Houston owns a 5-3 mark in its last eight games despite failing to record more than three runs in any contest.

3. Sidelined for a week with a leg injury, Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was on deck during Beltran’s sacrifice fly in what would have been a pinch-hitting role.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Yankees 2