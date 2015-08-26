Preview: Astros at Yankees

The Houston Astros have struggled mightily on the road this season, but Evan Gattis has made himself at home in the first two contests of the three-game series against the New York Yankees. Gattis looks to continue his hot play against New York when Houston attempts to claim the rubber match of the series on Wednesday afternoon.

After collecting two hits in a series-opening 1-0 setback, Gattis added a two-run homer and a two-run single in a 15-1 rout on Tuesday to improve to 9-for-22 in six career meetings with the Yankees. The American League West-best Astros have won just four of its last 20 on the road to move 4 1/2 games ahead of second-place Texas. New York fell one game behind AL East-leading Toronto after dropping its fourth in the last six contests. Carlos Beltran has recorded seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-3 against Wednesday starter Collin McHugh.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (13-7, 3.96 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (9-7, 3.97)

McHugh posted his fourth straight strong performance on Thursday but fell to 1-2 in that stretch despite allowing one run on five hits in seven innings of a 1-0 setback to Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old has permitted just five runs on 22 hits in 27 frames this month while keeping the ball in the park. McHugh was sensational in his lone career outing versus New York on June 28, yielding one run on two hits while striking out eight in as many innings of a 3-1 triumph.

Sidelined since late July due to a right flexor forearm muscle strain, Pineda looks for another crack at McHugh and the Astros. The 26-year-old Dominican pitched well opposite the Astros’ hurler, but suffered the hard-luck loss despite yielding two earned runs and striking out eight in as many innings. Pineda didn’t allow a homer in that contest, but has surrendered four in his last three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston RF Colby Rasmus had an RBI triple among his two hits on Tuesday after batting 1-for-22 in his previous eight games.

2. New York DH/3B Alex Rodriguez has failed to get a hit in seven at-bats over the last three games to drop to 11-for-76 in August.

3. Astros 3B/SS Jed Lowrie is 0-for-14 in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Astros 2