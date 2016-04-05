Preview: Astros at Yankees

The New York Yankees have had nearly six months to think about what Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel did to them in the American League wild-card game. After being afforded one extra day due to inclement weather, the Yankees will finally get another chance to try to solve Keuchel when they host the Astros in the delayed opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

A wintry storm postponed Monday’s Opening Day affair, but an extra 24 hours to prepare for Keuchel - who was Houston’s first 20-game winner in 10 years and then tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Astros past the Yankees last October - won’t make a huge difference. “I think we recognize he’s very good at what he does,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters. “He’s very good at moving the ball around. He has late movement. He works both sides of the plate. Our guys have seen him but it’s a young man who really has developed into an ace.” The Yankees are expected to start newcomer Aaron Hicks in place of regular left fielder Brett Gardner, who struck out in all three at-bats against Keuchel in the playoff game. New York, which has also lost consecutive season series against Houston after opening 13-2 versus the Astros, has won 20 of its last 24 home openers.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT Southwest (Houston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2015: 20-8, 2.48 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (2015: 12-7, 3.51)

Keuchel - who last season topped the AL in wins, WHIP (1.017) and innings (232) - had 22 scoreless frames in three starts against the Yankees, including the playoff outing. However, he was a bit more human on the road overall, going 5-8 with a 3.77 ERA. The University of Arkansas product was unscored upon in 17 innings this spring, striking out 16 and limiting opponents to just seven hits.

Tanaka had offseason surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and endured a rocky spring (7.36 ERA in four starts). He saw his ERA jump nearly a run last year following a stellar rookie campaign but managed to make four more starts in his second straight injury-marred season. The 27-year-old allowed two runs in five innings opposite Keuchel in the wild-card game and gave up six runs in five frames in his only regular-season encounter with the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York LHP Andrew Miller threw two-thirds of an inning Saturday in Miami and is expected to be able to pitch through a chip fracture in his glove hand suffered last week.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez enters the season needing 13 home runs to become the fourth member of the 700-homer club.

3. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that RHP Luke Gregerson will begin the season as the club’s closer, beating out new acquisition RHP Ken Giles.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Yankees 2