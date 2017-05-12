Preview: Astros at Yankees

An early-season showdown among two of the American League's best teams will have a hard act to follow after a dramatic ending to the series opener. The visiting Houston Astros will carry a four-game winning streak and the best record in the majors into Friday's matchup against the New York Yankees in the second of a four-game set.

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick nailed down Houston's 3-2 victory in the series opener, throwing out Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out of the game. Shortstop Carlos Correa's two run blast gave him seven RBIs in the past three games for the Astros, who have won nine of their last 11. New York rolled up 48 runs during a six-game winning streak, but has scored only five times in dropping back-to-back games for only the second time since the season's opening week. Gary Sanchez has five RBIs during a five-game winning streak after delivering the single that plated the Yankees' second run before Ellsbury was gunned down.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports Southwest (Houston), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.40 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.81)

McCullers had to settle for a no-decision despite a stellar performance at the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, when he allowed one earned run on two hits in a season high-tying seven innings. He also did not factor in the decision in his previous turn, a 10-strikeout effort in which he worked 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He also had 10 strikeouts in his lone start versus New York.

Montgomery pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, picking up the victory after giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits. It was the third quality start in the past four turns for the 24-year-old rookie, who has allowed four walks in each of his last two outings. Montgomery has held the opposition to 3-for-29 with runners in scoring position.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has had six runners thrown out at home plate this season, tying Boston for the league lead.

2. Houston's 24-11 record marks the team's best 35-game start in franchise history.

3. Ellsbury has reached base on catcher's interference 28 times in his career, one shy of Pete Rose's major league record.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Astros 4