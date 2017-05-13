Preview: Astros at Yankees

The Houston Astros will try to clinch a fifth straight series win when they continue a four-game set against the host New York Yankees on Saturday. The Astros have taken the first two of the series, pushing their winning streak to five games and extending an impressive run of six consecutive contests allowing three runs or fewer.

Lance McCullers Jr. and three relievers led the way in Friday's 5-1 triumph as shortstop Carlos Correa continued to torment the Yankees. After slugging a two-run homer in the first game of the series, Correa had two hits and an RBI on Friday and is batting .340 with 11 RBIs in 14 career games against New York. The Yankees entered the set having averaged nearly seven runs per contest at home but they've been held to one extra-base hit and are 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position in the series. Young standout Luis Severino gets the nod for New York on Saturday opposite fellow right-hander Mike Fiers.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-1, 5.64 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (2-2, 3.40)

Fiers entered Friday tied for the major-league lead with 14 home runs allowed, including two in his first win of the year Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels. He was reached for three runs on four hits and four walks in five innings of that victory while striking out a season-low one batter. The 31-year-old gave up five runs and a pair of homers in five innings in his only start at Yankee Stadium and Jacoby Ellsbury has two doubles in three at-bats versus Fiers.

Severino rebounded from a rocky effort against Toronto on May 1 with a dominant outing at Wrigley Field last Sunday, limiting the Chicago Cubs to a run while striking out nine over seven innings. He has 45 strikeouts and seven walks in 39 2/3 innings overall but has had some issues keeping the ball in the park, allowing five home runs over his last three home starts. The 23-year-old has just two innings of relief in his career against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston's 25-11 record is the best in franchise history after 36 games.

2. Astros CF George Springer has an 11-game hitting streak, although he has just one hit in each of the last seven affairs.

3. Yankees closer LHP Aroldis Chapman has allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings over his last two appearances.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Astros 4