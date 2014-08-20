Carter’s homer lifts Astros

NEW YORK -- Even through Chris Carter’s first four at-bats ended in strikeouts, there was little hesitation about giving the green light on a 3-0 count.

With the way that Carter is hitting recently, it would be hard to disagree.

Carter got to green light with one out in the top of the ninth inning and blasted a three-run home run that lifted the Houston Astros to a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

“This guy can change the game with one swing and he changed the game tonight with one swing,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He got the green light on 3-0 and he didn’t miss that ball.”

Carter struck out four times in a game for the seventh time in his career as he fanned three times against New York left-hander Chris Capuano and then again in the seventh against reliever Shawn Kelley. He was able to get a chance to atone for the strikeouts when New York closer David Robertson (1-4) issued walks to right fielder Robbie Grossman and second baseman Jose Altuve.

After Robertson threw four straight out of the strike zone to Altuve, Carter got ahead 3-0 and then crushed a cutter into the left-field bleachers, sending many in the crowd to the exits. It was Carter’s 30th home run, making him the first Astro to reach that mark since Lance Berkman and Carlos Lee in 2007.

“I was just trying to hit it and put it in play,” said Carter, who was getting good-natured teasing from teammates before his postgame interview. “My first four at-bats, I didn’t do anything.”

It also continued a torrid stretch for the designated hitter, who was named AL Player of the Week Monday. The home run gave him a major-league-leading 17 homers and a major-league-leading 42 RBIs since July 1, a stretch that follows a 12-game period when Carter had three hits in 38 at-bats while striking out 18 times. That slump might not have led Porter to believe such a turnaround was possible.

“At that stage the way he was at, I would say I would probably be leaning more towards no, but I’ve seen him hot before,” Porter said. “I’ve always said this when this guy gets hot, it can come in bunches and he can carry a team.”

While Carter continued his hot stretch, it was a rare letdown for Robertson. He had not allowed a home run in his previous 27 games, since June 1 against Minnesota. He also allowed more than two runs for the second time and issued at least two walks for the third time.

“I tried to make a good pitch down and away,” Robertson said. “Instead I threw it right into his bat path and he put it 30 rows deep. It stinks when 3-0 that happens but make a good quality pitch and maybe I get a ground ball double play. . . When you’re not making quality pitches and you’re not throwing the ball where you want to you’re not going to get outs. I struggled out there tonight and I blew it for our team.”

Added manager Joe Girardi: “You know that he’s swinging there and you can’t just groove one. I‘m sure if he had it back he wouldn‘t. He wasn’t trying to throw it there but that’s just kind of the way the night went for him.”

It sent the Yankees (63-60) to their sixth loss in eight games, although Robertson could have been pitching in a save situation if things had gone differently in the eighth for New York. New York was 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and did not score despite having center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury at third with one out in the eighth, and having two on with two outs later in the inning.

Ellsbury was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice when the Astros brought in their infield. Designated hitter Carlos Beltran and second baseman Martin Prado were stranded when catcher Brian McCann flied out.

The Astros beat the Yankees for the third time in four games this season as they had 13 hits despite striking out 15 times. Before Carter’s home run, the Astros scored three times in the sixth on a groundout by catcher Jason Castro and a two-run single by pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez.

Houston blew a 4-2 lead when Prado hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, but then its bullpen stepped up.

Left-hander Tony Sipp retired all five batters he faced, including McCann with a runner in scoring position. Josh Fields (3-6) worked through trouble in the eighth for the win and Chad Qualls pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 17 opportunities.

Astros starter Brett Oberholtzer allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, while Capuano allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

NOTES: New York RHP David Phelps (right elbow) made 50 throws from 60 feet Monday and reported no problems. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw a bullpen session before Wednesday’s game. ... The Astros activated INF/OF Jesus Guzman (back spasms) from the 15-day disabled list and placed LHP Darin Downs on the DL due to an oblique injury. ... Houston manager Bo Porter spent Monday’s off-day participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge at MLB Network studios, where he challenged team president Reid Ryan as well as broadcasters Cliff Floyd and Harold Reynolds.