Astros beat Yankees for fourth time in five games

NEW YORK -- On Tuesday, the Houston Astros relied on a big swing from Chris Carter. A night later, they rode a wave of hits in rapid succession.

Either way is perfectly fine for the Astros, who are on the verge of completing a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Robbie Grossman had a two-run single with one out in the top of the seventh inning and the Astros rallied for a 5-2 victory over the struggling New York Yankees.

“We’re improving,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “I think our guys show up to the ballpark each and every day feeling like we’ve got a really good chance to win the ballgame.”

The Astros beat the Yankees for the fourth time in five games, with the last two coming by contrasting styles. A night after getting that mammoth home run from Carter, the Astros went from down 2-1 to holding a three-run lead by getting five straight singles on 10 pitches.

“I thought guys locked into their at-bats and had an idea of what it is they were looking for and what they wanted to do, and they did a good job of putting good swings on those pitches,” said Porter, who also credited hitting coach John Mallee and his advanced scouts in his postgame interview.

Houston put together its comeback after catcher Jason Castro ended Michael Pineda’s night with a walk. Instead of going to normal late-inning relievers such as Dellin Betances and Adam Warren, the Yankees tried to protect the lead with left-hander David Huff (2-1) and Esmil Rogers.

Houston loaded the bases on singles by shortstop Marwan Gonzalez and third baseman Matt Dominguez. The Astros tied it on a hit by left fielder Jake Marisnick and, on the next two pitches, Grossman and second baseman Jose Altuve singled up the middle.

“We jumped on some good pitches early that were over the plate and put some good swings together,” Dominguez said. “It was nice to do that.”

The biggest beneficiary of Houston’s sixth win in 57 games when trailing after six innings was Scott Feldman (7-9). He constantly pitched with men on base while allowing two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

He threw 121 pitches but worked out of trouble early and didn’t allow the Yankees to expand their lead, giving him a better chance to enjoy the performance by his hitters.

“It was great,” Feldman said. “I was pretty happy. I was trying to keep focused on what I needed to do, but I was obviously pretty happy for the guys to be swinging the bats like that.”

Feldman passed along a two-out jam to Kevin Chapman and that quickly became second and third when Castro was charged with a passed ball. Chapman nearly allowed it to become a one-run game when center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury missed a two-run double on consecutive pitches that landed inches foul.

After Chapman ended the seventh with a strikeout, Josh Fields worked a scoreless inning before Jose Veras escaped trouble with two outs in the ninth for his first save. Veras gave up a single to left fielder Brett Gardner and walked Derek Jeter on a full count, but he closed out Houston’s 10th win in eight games by getting Ellsbury on a fly ball at the edge of the right-field warning track.

“I knew it was in the park,” Veras said. “It was a great sinker. The ball (did) what it was supposed to do, started in the middle of the plate and sank away.”

The Yankees (63-61) lost their fourth straight home game, dropped to 2-7 in their last in nine and fell five games behind Detroit for the second wild card. They continued faltering with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-8 on a night when they tied a season high with four stolen bases.

“I don’t see them doing anything necessarily different than they’re doing in their other at-bats,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re just not getting it done. Sometimes it’s a little bit foul. Sometimes they just miss it. We’re just not getting it done.”

The Yankees were held to two runs or less for the 40th time and Wednesday was their 30th such loss. Their runs came on shortstop Stephen Drew’s home run, which would have been a two-run shot had third baseman Chase Headley not been caught stealing second, and bunt single by Ellsbury in the fifth.

While the Yankees did get 10 hits, catcher Brian McCann and first baseman Mark Teixeira were a combined 0-for-8 with three strikeouts.

“It’s frustrating to score two, three runs a night,” McCann said. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

Pineda allowed two runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He retired the first nine hitters and allowed a game-tying double to center fielder Dexter Fowler in the fourth.

NOTES: New York DH/OF Carlos Beltran sat out with pain in his right elbow. The Yankees said he felt it when he swung Tuesday and again when he woke up Wednesday. Beltran missed 21 games with a right elbow injury earlier this season and the Yankees are hoping the injury sidelines him for just a day or two. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka had a 35-pitch bullpen session before the game, throwing breaking pitches and split-fingered fastballs. The Yankees did not say what the next step is for his recovery from right elbow inflammation. ... RHP Josh Fields became the third pitcher in Astros history to win on his birthday. The last such instance was Aug. 19, 2007, when RHP Roy Oswalt did it.