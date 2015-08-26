Carlos in charge as Astros rout Yankees 15-1

NEW YORK - While the New York Yankees might have taken exception with Carlos Gomez’s antics, the Houston Astros certainly enjoyed one of the better performances by their new center fielder.

Gomez homered and drove in four runs while nearly getting involved in a benches-clearing incident Tuesday when the Astros had a five-run first, a four-run fifth and a six-run seventh en route to a 15-1 rout of the Yankees.

“He’s a high-energy player,” Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel said after scattering three hits in seven innings for his 15th win. “He loves the game. He loves his teammates. He’s a guy you love on your team and if he’s on another team I can see why some guys don’t like him. He’s playing hard and we love that. We’ll enjoy that every game and hopefully he can lead us to a playoff berth.”

Gomez led Houston to only its fourth win in its last 20 road games by getting an RBI double in the first off right-hander Ivan Nova (5-6) and a three-run homer run in the seventh off left-hander Chris Capuano.

In between hits, the Yankees nearly triggered a brawl when Gomez flied out in the sixth. He ran down the first line in a way the Yankees seemed to object to and he said “shut up” a few times in response to the players yelling at him.

“Some of our guys took exception to it and I think they took even a little more exception when he started yelling at our dugout,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Gomez met catcher John-Ryan Murphy at home plate and some words were exchanged as both benches emptied. Plate umpire Eric Cooper separated the players and the incident was over without any ejections.

“I don’t mean to disrespect anybody,” Gomez said. “The pitcher who’s on the mound, he knows, he played with me we were teammates and he knows that I don’t mean it to show him up, or something like that.”

“I just think there was no room for that,” Murphy said. “There’s never any time for that but I think especially in a 9-0 game I don’t think anything of that nature is called for.”

The incident between Gomez and the Yankees overshadowed Houston’s best showing in terms of runs since getting 16 in April 2013 at Seattle. Gomez’s big night also helped the Astros get their largest margin of victory since an 18-4 victory at St. Louis Aug. 3, 2010.

Besides Gomez, the Astros had other contributions as they scored more than six runs for the first time in 20 games and handed the Yankees their largest home loss since a 22-4 defeat April 18, 2009 against the Cleveland Indians.

Designated hitter Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. Left fielder Marwin Gonzalez also homered and had three hits while center fielder Colby Rasmus had an RBI triple and a bases-loaded walk.

First baseman Luis Valbuena added a two-run double for Houston, which equaled its run total from the previous seven games.

The offense made for an easy night for Keuchel, who became the American League’s first 15-game winner and extended his scoreless streak against the Yankees to 22 innings.

”We have the best pitcher for us on the mound today,“ Gomez said. Giving like right away, a five-run lead, that makes him feel more comfortable and perform like he did, seven strong innings.”

While the Astros cruised, it was a tough night for the Yankees, who lost for the fourth time in five games and were handed their worst loss of the season. They avoided a shutout when Greg Bird hit an RBI fielder’s choice in the ninth.

Nova turned in his worst outing since returning from Tommy John surgery June 24 as he was torched for seven runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. The game became so lopsided, Brendan Ryan pitched the final two innings after starting the night as a second baseman. Houston took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first when Rasmus had a triple on a ball that went past center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury. Ellsbury was playing deep, hesitated before diving and the ball went by him, allowing shortstop Carlos Correa to score.

Gomez made it 2-0 when he lined a first pitch fastball to left-center field and Valbuena drove a full-count fastball to the warning track in left field for a two-run double. Houston went ahead 5-0 when Gonzalez singled just inside fair territory down the right field line.

Gattis extended the lead to 7-0 when he drove a 2-2 pitch down the left field line for a two-run homer, which ended Nova’s night. Gonzalez added a solo home run with two outs in the fifth off reliever Nick Rumbelow before catcher Jason Castro scored on a fielding error by Ryan, who let a ground ball by shortstop Jed Lowrie go under his glove.

NOTES: New York LHP CC Sabathia sought a second opinion for his sore right knee and the diagnosis was the same as the initial examination Sunday. Sabathia sounded more upbeat Tuesday and said he hopes to return Sept. 8 when he is eligible to be activated. ... SS Jed Lowrie became the 10th player to bat second for the Astros this season as he returned after getting Monday off. ... Houston OF George Springer (fractured right wrist) took batting practice in the normal group Tuesday and will take optional batting practice Wednesday morning. ... New York INF/OF Dustin Ackley (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch along with C Jason Castro and 2B Jose Altuve met with Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre before the game.