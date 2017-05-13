Astros-Yankees postponed to Sunday doubleheader

NEW YORK -- As their teams prepared for Friday's game, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi sensed their teams would not be playing Saturday.

Their hunches were right since roughly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch, Saturday's game was rained out.

The announcement of the rainout also was made at 5:12 a.m. ET. It occurred about 90 minutes after Friday's schedule concluded with Buster Posey hitting a home run to give the San Francisco Giants a 17-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The game was postponed based on a forecast that showed no window to play Saturday afternoon. According to forecasts, there was a 95 to 100 percent chance of rain in the Bronx for 12 straight hours starting at 9 a.m.

"I've never talked this much internally about a rainout almost 24 hours in advance but I know the forecast doesn't look good," Hinch said.

The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday was originally slated for a night game to accommodate ESPN and the second game is expected to start at 7:35 p.m.

"The thought process is that we're going to have a lot of rain and it doesn't look good," Girardi said.

In between games, former Yankees captain Derek Jeter will become the 22nd player to get his number retired. Jeter's No. 2 will become the last single digit number to get retired and the Yankees said the ceremony will start no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

Houston won the first two games of the series to extend its winning streak to five games and improve the best record in the majors to 25-11. It also is the Astros' best 36-game start, surpassing the 24-12 mark set in 1972.

The first two games had temperatures of 58 and 56 respectively at first pitch. The projected temperature at first pitch Sunday is 63 degrees.

This is the second straight year the Astros and Yankees had a game rained out. On April 4, 2015, the season opener for both teams was pushed back a day because of heavy rain and the Yankees announced the postponement approximately 4 1/2 hours before first pitch.

Mike Fiers and Luis Severino were expected to start Saturday's game and likely will oppose each other in the opener.

Charlie Morton and Masahiro Tanaka are expected to start the nightcap.

Sunday is the 11th doubleheader since the current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009 and the second single-admission doubleheader. The other was May 18, 2014 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For the Astros, it is their first doubleheader since Aug. 11 when they outscored the Minnesota Twins by a 25-9 margin and totaled 35 hits at Target Field.

NOTES: Both teams head on the road after Sunday's doubleheader. The Astros will take an overnight flight to begin a series with the Miami Marlins while the Yankees will fly to Kansas City sometime Monday to start a three-game series Tuesday. ... LHP Aroldis Chapman was checked on by Yankees manager Joe Girardi and trainer Steve Donahue after allowing an RBI single to Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Friday. Girardi said Chapman told him he was fine. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch said DH/OF Carlos Beltran would likely have had Saturday off when he spoke to the media Friday afternoon.