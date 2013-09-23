Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics wrapped up their second straight American League West title Sunday after winning 21 of their last 27 games. The Athletics try to stay sharp as they end the regular season with a six-game road trip that begins at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. “I think last year we surprised a lot of people,” Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson told reporters Sunday. “I think this year we’re an all-around better team and we feel we belong.”

Oakland stands 1 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox for home-field advantage and is 10-6 against the Angels this season, but dropped two of three against them at home last week. Los Angeles is 21-8 since Aug. 23, improving to only three games under .500 with seven left. After a rough start, Josh Hamilton is finishing strong for the Angels while batting .304 with 12 RBIs in September.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH A.J. Griffin (14-9, 3.78 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (7-6, 3.77)

Griffin is 4-0 over his previous five starts with a 3.48 ERA and did not get a decision while surrendering two runs on one hit over six innings against the Angels last Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who is five shy of his first 200-inning season, has given up a major league-high 35 homers. Mike Trout is 3-for-13 with two homers against Griffin, who is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA lifetime versus the Angels in four starts.

Richards seems to be turning the corner as a starter, going 4-1 in his last six games with a 2.48 ERA. The 25-year-old yielded only one run over seven innings on Tuesday against Oakland without getting a decision. Brandon Moss is 5-for-10 with three doubles versus Richards, who is 0-1 in four appearances (three starts) with a 3.66 ERA versus the Athletics this year.

1. Trout is the first player in AL history with at least 25 homers, 30 stolen bases and 100 walks.

2. Donaldson has 55 multi-hit games, tied for third in Oakland history and two shy of all-time leaders Mark Kotsay (2004) and Miguel Tejada (2002).

3. Los Angeles INF Andrew Romine is 12-for-30 with seven RBIs over his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 3