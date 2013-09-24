Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics already wrapped up the American League West title but are still stalking the Boston Red Sox for the best record in the league. The Athletics will try to make up the one-game gap when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Oakland is riding a five-game winning streak and is averaging 9.8 runs in that span.

The Athletics put up 10 runs in Monday’s series opener behind home runs from Jed Lowrie and Brandon Moss. The offensive eruption is coming from up and down the lineup, and each starter recorded at least one hit in Monday’s 10-5 triumph. The Angels are losers of two straight and have not dropped three in a row since a four-game slide from Aug. 18-21.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH A.J. Griffin (14-9, 3.78 ERA) vs. Angels LH Jason Vargas (8-7, 4.28)

Griffin is cruising toward the playoffs with a 4-0 record in his last five starts. The 25-year-old allowed one hit - a two-run homer - in six innings on Wednesday at home against the Angels but did not get a decision. Griffin has yielded a total of three hits in his last two starts and is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in four career starts against Los Angeles.

Vargas is not finishing quite as sharply as Griffin and is winless in his last four turns. The veteran has surrendered a total of 12 runs on 16 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts, including four runs at Oakland last week. Vargas is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts against the Athletics this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout is 6-for-35 in his last 10 games, dropping his batting average from .335 to .325.

2. Los Angeles RF Josh Hamilton hit safely in eight straight games. He also had at least one strikeout in each of those eight contests.

3. Oakland LF Yoenis Cespedes (shoulder) worked out on the field prior to Monday’s game but got the night off. Cespedes, who served as DH in the previous seven games, could return to the field soon.

PREDICTION: Athletics 8, Angels 3