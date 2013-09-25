Preview: Athletics at Angels

After seeing their high-octane offense uncharacteristically go limp, the Oakland Athletics look to regain their swagger on Wednesday when they play the rubber match of their three-game series versus the host Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics collected 49 runs during their five-game winning streak but mustered just four hits while dropping a 3-0 decision to the Angels on Tuesday. The setback was just the third in 14 contests for Oakland (94-64), which remained one game behind Boston (95-63) for the top record in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Howie Kendrick homered for the second straight outing to improve to 3-for-7 with five RBIs in the series, but teammate Mike Trout’s struggles extended to a fifth consecutive game. Trout went 0-for-3 and fanned twice Tuesday to plummet to 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts in that stretch. On the other end of the spectrum, Jed Lowrie had half his team’s hit total to improve to 12-for-31 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSCA (Oakland), FSW (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Dan Straily (10-7, 4.08 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (10-8. 3.36)

Straily won his previous four starts before allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings to settle for a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday. The 24-year-old has seen his pitch count elevate after issuing multiple walks in seven of his last eight trips to the mound. Straily owns a 1-2 mark versus Los Angeles with a gaudy 6.91 ERA while permitting the Angels to hit .322 against him.

After missing his last turn with a strained forearm, Weaver made it through a pair of bullpen sessions without incident. The 30-year-old owns a 3-1 mark while yielding just nine earned runs in his last five outings. Weaver has fared well against the Athletics, posting a 10-7 mark with a slim 1.05 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .213 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton had a two-run single Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

2. Oakland CF Coco Crisp saw his six-game run-scoring streak end Tuesday.

3. Kendrick is 3-for-7 in his career versus Straily.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 1