Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off their most productive offensive outing of the campaign and will try to keep it going on Monday against the visiting Oakland Athletics, a club that excels in keeping runs off the scoreboard. Oakland has held its opponent to three or fewer runs in nine of 12 games and hasn’t allowed a run in 17 innings entering the opener of the three-game set. The Angels hit four homers among 17 hits in Sunday’s 14-2 trouncing of the New York Mets.

Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Raul Ibanez belted consecutive homers in Los Angeles’ easy win and Hank Conger added one later as the Angels scored 25 runs while winning two of three against the Mets. Trout went 7-for-15 with two homers in the series to raise his average 63 points to .320. Oakland took two of three games from Seattle over the weekend, with Yoenis Cespedes hitting a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson adding a solo shot in Sunday’s 3-0 victory.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (0-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-2, 7.71)

Chavez struck out a career-best nine in seven innings against Minnesota in his last outing but got a no-decision when the bullpen let the lead get away in the ninth. He allowed one run and six hits to follow up a strong outing against Seattle in which he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in six frames of another no-decision. Chavez is starting versus the Angels for the first time and has a 1-2 mark and 7.56 ERA in eight career relief appearances against them.

Santiago has struggled in his first two starts with the Angels, allowing four runs in each and not lasting longer than five innings. He was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in the three-team trade that saw Los Angeles send slugger Mark Trumbo to Arizona. Santiago is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland went 11-8 against Los Angeles last season, including a 5-4 mark at Angel Stadium.

2. Athletics OF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 against Seattle on Sunday but tweaked a hamstring and may sit out the series opener.

3. Ibanez has hit 42 homers since turning 40, tied with Hank Aaron for eighth-most in that category.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Athletics 7