Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics continue to find different ways to get the job done while winning seven of their last eight games as they prepare to visit the Los Angeles Angels for the second of a three-game series Tuesday. The Athletics scored 27 runs during a recent four-game winning streak and have allowed only four in their last four victories, including a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph Monday. Oakland is second in the majors in ERA (2.08) and has won 14 of its last 20 games at Angel Stadium.

Josh Donaldson has warmed up to lend a hand to a deep Athletics’ offense with 12 hits in his last 36 at-bats during an eight-game hitting streak. Oakland will have to be careful with a much healthier All-Star Albert Pujols, who has belted four homers and boasts a 10-game hitting streak. The Angels are 6-4 after losing their first three games and lead the majors in homers (21) while putting up 69 runs – tied for third.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Dan Straily (1-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (2-0, 0.75)

Straily looks to build off a strong outing, yielding one run and three hits over seven innings to beat Minnesota on Thursday. The 25-year-old has struck out 12 and walked three in 13 innings after going 10-8 in his first full season in the majors in 2013. Straily has struggled versus the Angels at 1-3 over six career starts with a 5.82 ERA, and Pujols is 6-for-14 against the right-hander.

Richards has found a spot in the rotation after bouncing back and forth from the bullpen in 2013. The former Oklahoma Sooner dazzled in his first two outings, striking out 13 in 12 innings while allowing one run on four hits in a pair of victories. Brandon Moss has six hits in 13 at-bats with a homer against Richards, who is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles DH Raul Ibanez has only eight hits and is batting .186, but leads the team with 12 RBIs.

2. Oakland 1B-3B Alberto Callaspo has at least two hits in five of the nine games he has played and owns a .459 on-base percentage.

3. The Angels have given up 34 of their 57 runs with two outs.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 4